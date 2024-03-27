Category:
How to Get All 7 Trinkets in Stardew Valley 1.6

Jordan Althoff
Published: Mar 27, 2024 07:27 am
While there are a lot of items introduced in the new update for Stardew Valley made to help with the farm, there are Trinkets that can be equipped directly to the Farmer. Since these items are hard to find, here’s how to get all seven Trinkets in Stardew Valley 1.6.

All Trinkets & Abilities in Stardew Valley 1.6

It has been a long time since Stardew Valley has received a patch as large as the 1.6 update. This update has given players a lot of new content to discover. One new mechanic to the game is the Trinkets. While Stardew Valley has had a clothing system to assist with combat, the Trinket system is a new addition to elevate the clothing system. Players will need to unlock the ability to use Trinkets and then collect them.

Trinkets in Stardew Valley are clothing items that each have their unique benefits when equipped. Players can equip more than one Trinket. However, if they have multiple copies of the same Trinket, the abilities will not stack. Abilities with X, Y, or Z can be altered by using the Anvil. The following is a list of Trinkets and their abilities:

TrinketAbility
stardew valley basilisk pawBasilisk PawYou are immune to debuffs
stardew valley fairy boxFairy BoxSummons a level X Fairy companion that heals you in combat situations
stardew valley green frogFrog Egg Summons a hungry frog companion
stardew valley golden spurGolden SpurCritical strikes give you a speed boost for X seconds
stardew valley ice rodIce RodShoots an orb of ice every X seconds, freezing any enemies in its path for Y seconds
stardew valley magic hairMagic Hair GelYour hair shimmers with all the colors of a prismatic shard
stardew valley magic quiverMagic QuiverShoots a magic arrow at nearby enemies every X seconds, dealing Y-Z damage
stardew valley parrot eggParrot EggSummons a level X parrot companion, who grants you a Y chance to find gold coins when slaying monsters

Players will not be able to use Trinkets right away. They must unlock the ability to use them by claiming the Combat Mastery in the Mastery Cave. This cave is located in the Cindersap Forest. Here, players will be able to go inside once all skills have been leveled up to the highest level. After, players must amass Mastery Points to claim the Mastery version of each skill.

How to Find Trinkets in Stardew Valley 1.6

A player walking around a mine in Stardew Valley. This image is part of an article about how to get all 7 Trinkets in Stardew Valley 1.6.
Screenshot via The Escapist

After the Combat Mastery has been unlocked, players will be able to start collecting Trinkets. Trinkets are dropped by monsters in places like the Skull Caverns, Volcano, Mines, and Desert Cave. They can also be found in chests, barrels, or crates. Mainly, Trinkets can be found while dungeon crawling in Stardew Valley.

And that’s how to get all seven Trinkets in Stardew Valley 1.6. For more Stardew Valley content, find out how to get the Treasure Totem and how to use it.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now.

