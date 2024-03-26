How To Use The Treasure Totem in Stardew Valley

The Treasure Totem is a new item in Stardew Valley that offers players the chance to amass valuable items. However, obtaining the recipe to craft the totem won’t be easy, as it’s tethered to the Mastery Cave.

The 1.6 Update for Stardew Valley has introduced new late-game items for players to unlock and craft, including the Treasure Totem. Historically, Totems are used to fast-travel to specific locations like the Beach, Desert, or home. However, this new totem isn’t designed to speed up travel between locations, but money into player’s pockets.

How To Get The Treasure Totem Crafting Recipe

The Treasure Totem is unlocked in Stardew Valley by completing the Foraging Mastery in the Mastery Cave. For those intent on getting the Treasure Totem recipe, as well as the Mystic Tree Seed recipe, unlocking this Mastery first is going to be the best course of action, as it will only cost 10,000 Mastery Points.

Mastery Points are obtained by doing tasks around the farm, which generate experience that goes toward a total used to unlock the five Mastery pillars in the Mastery Cave.

How To Craft The Treasure Totem in Stardew Valley

To craft the Treasure Totem in Stardew Valley, players will need the following materials:

5 Hardwood

1 Mystic Syrup

10 Moss

Mystic Syrup can be obtained by tapping Mystic Trees grown from the Mystic Seeds.

What Does The Treasure Totem Do In Stardew Valley

When used, the Treasure Totem in Stadew Valley creates a ring of artifact spots around the player, offering access to numerous artifacts or random drops at once. This is perfect for those attempting to finish the Museum.

While it might take a bit to get a consistent supply of Mystic Syrup, once amassed the Treasure Totems are a fairly inexpensive way to increase artifact earnings. Additionally, the Foraging Mastery boosts Golden Mystery Boxes, which Artifact Spots can drop. Using the Treasure Totem, players can properly farm these boxes, which contain rare loot.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now on PC. If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide to building the perfect Meadowlands farm.

