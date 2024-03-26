Category:
Guides
Video Games

How To Use The Treasure Totem in Stardew Valley

Image of Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Mar 26, 2024 12:56 pm
Stardew Valley Treasure Totem
Screenshot via Escapist

The Treasure Totem is a new item in Stardew Valley that offers players the chance to amass valuable items. However, obtaining the recipe to craft the totem won’t be easy, as it’s tethered to the Mastery Cave.

The 1.6 Update for Stardew Valley has introduced new late-game items for players to unlock and craft, including the Treasure Totem. Historically, Totems are used to fast-travel to specific locations like the Beach, Desert, or home. However, this new totem isn’t designed to speed up travel between locations, but money into player’s pockets.

Table of contents

How To Get The Treasure Totem Crafting Recipe

Mastery Cave Walkthrough Stardew Valley
Screenshot via Escapist

The Treasure Totem is unlocked in Stardew Valley by completing the Foraging Mastery in the Mastery Cave. For those intent on getting the Treasure Totem recipe, as well as the Mystic Tree Seed recipe, unlocking this Mastery first is going to be the best course of action, as it will only cost 10,000 Mastery Points.

Mastery Points are obtained by doing tasks around the farm, which generate experience that goes toward a total used to unlock the five Mastery pillars in the Mastery Cave.

How To Craft The Treasure Totem in Stardew Valley

To craft the Treasure Totem in Stardew Valley, players will need the following materials:

  • 5 Hardwood
  • 1 Mystic Syrup
  • 10 Moss

Mystic Syrup can be obtained by tapping Mystic Trees grown from the Mystic Seeds.

What Does The Treasure Totem Do In Stardew Valley

When used, the Treasure Totem in Stadew Valley creates a ring of artifact spots around the player, offering access to numerous artifacts or random drops at once. This is perfect for those attempting to finish the Museum.

Related: How to Uninstall Smapi for Stardew Valley 1.6

While it might take a bit to get a consistent supply of Mystic Syrup, once amassed the Treasure Totems are a fairly inexpensive way to increase artifact earnings. Additionally, the Foraging Mastery boosts Golden Mystery Boxes, which Artifact Spots can drop. Using the Treasure Totem, players can properly farm these boxes, which contain rare loot.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now on PC. If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide to building the perfect Meadowlands farm.

Read Article How To Get The Heavy Furnace in Stardew Valley
Heavy Furnace Stardew Valley
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Get The Heavy Furnace in Stardew Valley
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 26, 2024
Read Article How To Get Midas’ Drum Gun Mythic In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
midas drum gun fortnite
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How To Get Midas’ Drum Gun Mythic In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 26, 2024
Read Article How To Unlock The Bait Maker in Stardew Valley
Bait Maker Stardew Valley
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Unlock The Bait Maker in Stardew Valley
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 26, 2024
Author
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].