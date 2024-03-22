How To Get & Use Moss in Stardew Valley

Trees are getting fuzzy in Stardew Valley, as the 1.6 update coats older trunks with green moss ripe for harvesting. Players will want to gather it up, as it is needed in important crafting recipes.

While the 1.6 update is loaded down with cute, cosmetic changes for fans to enjoy, the new green muck growing on trees throughout the valley isn’t just for show. Moss can be cooked and crafted for a variety of useful items – including deluxe and Challenge Bait.

How To Find Moss in Stardew Valley

Moss is found on harvestable trees in Stardew Valley. It seems that trees standing over a period of days are more likely to get Moss and that chopping them all down slows the growth.

Moss is confirmed to appear on trees in any area, as long as they are the type players can cut down. This Moss can be harvested by smacking the afflicted tree with an axes of any quality level.

All Moss Crafting Recipes in Stardew Valley

Moss is a surprisingly valuable resource in Stardew Valley, and players will need a lot of it to craft the items it can be found in. Below are all the crafting recipes that include Moss, and their uses.

Speed-Gro – Increases crop growth by 10%. 1 Pine Tar, 5 Moss

– Increases crop growth by 10%. Deluxe Worm Bin – Used for making Deluxe Bait. 1 Worm Bin, 30 Moss

– Used for making Deluxe Bait. Deluxe Bait – Increases fish bite rate and the size of catch bar. 5 Bait, 2 Moss

– Increases fish bite rate and the size of catch bar. Challenge Bait – Perfect catches increase catch x3, but reduce the catch bar for lost fish. 5 Bone Fragments, 2 Moss

– Perfect catches increase catch x3, but reduce the catch bar for lost fish. Statue of Blessings – Gives a blessing each day when interacted with. 999 Stone, 999 Fiber, 999 Sap, 333 Moss

– Gives a blessing each day when interacted with. Mushroom Log – Grows mushrooms. 10 Hardwood, 10 Moss

– Grows mushrooms. Moss Soup – 20 Moss

Gathering is just the first step to using Moss regularly. Players will need to increase their Fishing and Farming levels to truly make use of the goop growing on trees in Stardew Valley. However, to ensure there is plenty on hand, be sure to grab moss whenever it pops up on trees around the Valley.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now on PC. If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide to building the perfect Meadowlands farm.