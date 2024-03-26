How to Unlock the Anvil in Stardew Valley 1.6

Many items that have been added in the 1.6 update for Stardew Valley that improve the quality of the game. One such item that players will want is the Anvil but it’s not so easy to get, so let’s look at how to get this new tool in Stardew Valley.

One of the many game mechanics that enhances the quality of life in Stardew Valley is the Trinkets that players can collect. These items do things like summon a fairy for help or make the farmer’s hair shimmer with all the colors of a prismatic shard. Trinkets come with certain stats, with different versions of one trinket having different stats. Now, instead of buying the same Trinket multiple times because one with better stats has appeared, players have the Anvil, a new tool to fix the problem.

How to Get the Anvil in Stardew Valley 1.6

Screenshot via The Escapist

The recipe for the Anvil is obtained when players unlock Combat Mastery in the Mastery Cave. Players can find the Mastery Cave in the Cindersap Forest, but you can only enter it once you’ve pushed all of your skills to the maximum level. Once inside, players will find that Grandpa has left his best items, tools, and tips behind. However, players will need to unlock the following Masteries to reap all the rewards.

Farming Mastery

Mining Mastery

Foraging Mastery

Fishing Mastery

Combat Mastery

To unlock each Mastery, players will need Mastery Points which are accumulated in the same manner that players leveled up their skills. The Masteries can be unlocked in an order, but points to unlock them will grow exponentially. The first Mastery can be unlocked with 10,000 Mastery Points.

How to Build the Anvil & What the Anvil Does

To build the Anvil, players will need 50x Iron Bar. Once built, players will be able to place it anywhere on their farm.

The Anvil will be able to change the stats of Trinkets by reforging them. To reforge an item, players will need 3x Iridium Bar each time. However, players can’t control what the new stats will be. The new stats are randomized, which means there is an equal chance that the stats will increase or decrease in value. Use the Anvil wisely or else you will be stuck constantly paying 3x Iridium Bar trying to gamble for the perfect stats.

