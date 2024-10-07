Image Credit: Bethesda
Winter fish in Fields of Mistria
Image by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How To Get All Winter River, Pond, & Ocean Fish Sets in Fields of Mistria

Just keep fishing.
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
|

Published: Oct 6, 2024 08:07 pm

Although Winter is not the most welcoming season, it still has a lot of activities you can do in Fields of Mistria, such as capturing fish. Like other seasons, you can encounter fifteen unique aquatic animals that you can then donate to the Museum.

Table of contents

How To Complete All Winter Fish Sets in Fields of Mistria

Winter fish sets in Fields of Mistria.
Screenshot by The Escapist

As in the Fall season, you can get five unique aquatic creatures in each Winter fish set in Fields of Mistria. Most can appear at all times, but some only like to show up in specific weather.

River Fish Set

Most of the river fish in the Winter set are common, with the only exception being Shadow Bass. This fish is rare, so you may have a harder time encountering it. If you aim to capture it, look for a medium-sized shadow. Luckily, the Shadow Bass shows up in all weather, so it’s not as hard to get as a legendary fish.

Another tricky fish in this set is Dace. Although it is common, it only shows up during Snow or Blizzard. To capture this fish, search for a small fish shadow in any river stream.

FishRarityWeatherSize
BowfishCommonAnyLarge
DaceCommonSnow or BlizzardSmall
Freshwater EelCommonAnyMedium
HerringCommonAnySmall
Shadow BassRareAnyMedium

Pond Fish Set

Completing the Winter Pond fish set may give you more trouble than the River set because it has three tricky fish to catch. The first one is Alligator Gar, which is rare, so you won’t have a high chance of getting it. Thankfully, it is of a giant size, so it is very easy to notice when you do encounter one.

Another difficult fish is the Giant Tilapia. Similar to Alligator Gar, it is giant, though only uncommon rather than rare. The third creature you may have trouble getting is Burbot. This fish is common, but it only shows up during Snow or Blizzard weather.

FishRarityWeatherSize
Alligator GarRareAnyGiant
BurbotCommonSnow or BlizzardLarge
Flathead CatfishCommonAnyMedium
Giant TilapiaUncommonAnyGiant
TilapiaCommonAnySmall

Sea Fish Set

The last Winter set is the Sea fish set. Again, there are also three tricky fish you have to catch. The first one is the King Crab. Although common, this crab only likes to show up during Snow or Blizzard weather, but it is large, which makes it easy to notice.

Next, you must capture Oarfish and Sand Lance. These two fish are rare, so you won’t have a good chance of finding them. Luckily, they can spawn in any weather. Oarfish should be easier to identify since it is giant. On the other hand, Sand Lance is more tricky since this creature is small, so you may wind up capturing a lot of regular fish instead.

Unlike rivers and ponds, which are small, the sea region is much wider. You may need to upgrade your fishing pole so you can reach shadows in deeper water. Another trick you can use is to swim to one of the small islands around the beach. This will give you greater range and offer more fishing spots. Just be careful not to get too close to the shadows or you may scare away the fish.

FishRarityWeatherSize
Horse MackerelCommonAnySmall
King CrabCommonSnow or BlizzardLarge
OarfishRareAnyGiant
Sand LanceRareAnySmall
Sea BassCommonAnyMedium

Fields of Mistria is available to play on PC.

