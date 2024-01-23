How to Get Balsam Ointment in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

One of the major crafting components in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) is Balsam, an essential ingredient for any aspiring potion maker. Balsam Ointment has its own vital use throughout the popular RPG, so here’s how to get it in BG3.

Recommended Videos

What Is Balsam Ointment Used for in Baldur’s Gate 3

The ornate mirror questions the player

Balsam is a relatively common alchemical ingredient, most abundantly found on mountainous terrain in higher elevations, but is largely easy to find when exploring the outdoor wilderness areas. Balsam can also be purchased from Derryth Bonecloak in the Myconid Colony within the Underdark. Given the ultimate usage for an ointment that features Balsam as its primary ingredient, the noticeable abundance of it compared to other crafting components certainly makes sense.

Players that have gathered three sprigs of Balsam can then use them to create the aptly named Ashes of Balsam, which itself is a major ingredient to craft a Potion of Greater Healing. Ashes of Balsam are combined with any salt to create this important healing item, which is a decided staple for any Baldur’s Gate player. On its own, Balsam usually sells for nine gold pieces, while Ashes of Balsam sells for 13 gold pieces, and a Potion of Greater Healing sells for 16 gold pieces.

Related: How to Save Vanra in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

In Act 1, the importance of Balsam Ointment in BG3 comes into play when faced with a series of riddles asked by an ornate mirror. While exploring the Blighted Village, enter the building next to the waypoint and access the cellar through the hatch on the floor behind the bar inside. In the cellar, activate the switch hidden behind crates on the northern side of the room to unlock a secret chamber. On the wall of the adjoining corridor, one will face an enchanted ornate mirror that asks the players a series of questions in return for various rewards.

After introducing yourself to the mirror and declaring yourself its master, answer the mirror’s question about Szass Tam by decrying it as a foul creature or a foul lich that should die a thousand deaths. The mirror will then ask the player what Balsam Ointment is used for, careful not to describe it as a Potion of Greater Healing. Despite this difference in name, its purpose remains the same, so tell the mirror that the ointment is used to clean wounds. After finishing the mirror’s line of questioning by telling it to remove the worm in your head, it will allow access to the building’s secret laboratory.

And that’s how to get Balsam Ointment in BG3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.