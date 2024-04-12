How to Get Chi and Open Chakras in Fortnite

The full Avatar event has swept up the rest of the season, which means you need to get Chi and open Chakras in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. This guide will cover how you can start dealing with both features and complete the Element Pass.

How to Get Chi in Fortnite

Complete the Elements Quests to earn Chi during the Avatar event. Each quest will reward you with at least 350 Chi and there are six quests tied to six different Chakras. If you complete all the Water Chakra quests, you can earn 2,100 points toward the Elements Pass. The catch is that you need to wait a few days between each set of quests being released in Fortnite, so you will have to take your time with the event.

Completing all the Chakra Quests will reward you with 12,600 Chi. Considering the highest tier reward in the Elements Pass is only 11,000, you have the opportunity to skip some of the quests you don’t want to deal with. However, I was able to passively knock four out of the way in my first match of the event.

I recommend picking up any of the bending powers when you find them. Not only are they all-powerful, but it’s the best way to passively get these done before the Avatar event ends in a few weeks.

How to Open Chakras in Fortnite

You must complete at least four quests for the Water Chakra to open the next Chakra. Each time you complete four quests tied to that element, you gain access to another set of challenges with even more Chi to earn. The only additional hurdle is the timer between the new Chakra challenges. There is a three-day wait for each new set.

When you Open Chakras, you get closer to the Bonus Goals for the Elements event. Any rewards are great, but we all know the Appa Glider is the true treasure here. Stay on top of those Chakras and it can be yours.

