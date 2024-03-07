How To Get Chocobos in Gongaga in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

The sprawling open-world maps of Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth aren’t designed to be navigated solely on foot. Instead, Cloud must team up with each region’s Chocobos – but the Gongaga birds seem to be missing from the map.

Right from the start of the game, FF7 Rebirth players are introduced to Chocobo riding. These big, adorable birds help traverse difficult terrain, find hidden items, and speed up travel across enormous maps. However, players won’t just roll up to a barn and find a Chocobo ready to ride. In almost every case, they must be caught. The only exception to this rule is when exploring the Gongaga region.

Where to Find The Gongaga Chocobos in FF7 Rebirth

To get the Gongaga Chocobo in FF7 Rebirth, players must complete the storyline up to Tifa, Aerith, and Yuffie attempting to join Cloud, Barret, and Red XIII at the Gongaga Mako Reactor.

After completing Cloud’s portion of the split story, Cissnei will provide the remaining members of Avalanche with the stunning, green Chocobos to speed up their trek to the reactor.

While it is refreshing to skip the Chocobo catching minigame in this region, receiving the birds so late in the chapter is a frustrating handicap for the first portion of Gongaga region. Before reaching the town, players are left exploring the jungles at the start of the map on foot. Additionally, Cloud, Barret, and Red XIII are forced to weave through the jungle between the town and the Mako Reactor. This particular stretch of gameplay is grueling and frustrating, as it is very difficult to see where to go both on the region map and in the thick vegetation and broken building remnants that litter the area.

After completing the boss fights at the Mako Reactor, it will be tempting to rush forward towards the next region. However, it is worth going back through the Gongaga jungles with Chocobos unlocked to find the hidden areas, items, and quests that were previously unreachable before proceeding forward. This will ensure players have everything they need to jump into the harder boss fights on the horizon.