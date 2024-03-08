As you liberate more forts and cities in Unicorn Overlord, you’ll also need to provide them with supplies to restore them to their former glory. With that in mind, here’s how to get Cornian Trout in Unicorn Overlord.

Unicorn Overlord Cornian Trout Location

Cornian Sardines are pretty easy to find in Unicorn Overlord, but Cornian Trouts are a whole different story. Once you’ve liberated Thulust Harbor, you’ll notice that one of the delivery quests requires you to turn in six Cornian Trouts before the harbor itself can be restored.

To get Cornian Trout, head east from Ouvrir Harbor, which is the first proper location you’ll liberate in the game, to reach Fort Thessalon. From here, head up north and look to the left to find a Zenoiran mage blocking the way. We’ve included a screenshot of the map down below to give you a better idea of where you need to go:

Talk to the mage and choose to proceed onward, and you’ll unlock a new side quest where you’re tasked with taking down Auch the Wizard. After clearing the side quest, the Fort Veille area will be liberated, allowing you to explore it freely.

Examine the two blue nodes here to get six Cornian Trouts. It’s worth noting that you can get the Trouts even without clearing the side quest, but you’ll get attacked by enemy forces patrolling around if you choose to do so. The good news is that the nodes will replenish over time as you complete more quests, so you should be able to check back every now and then to get more resources.

Once you have the items, turn them in at Thulust Harbor to rebuild it, and you’ll now be able to station a guard there and give gifts to them.

And that’s how to get Cornian Trouts in Unicorn Overlord. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get Honors and whether you should spare Gammel.