Screenshot of Nowa standing at a resource point in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Get Dire Beastbone in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Image of Meg Koepp
Meg Koepp
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 11:09 pm

To unlock the Mission Guild or unlock certain amenities for your Headquarters, you’ll need Dire Beastbone. Here’s how to get Dire Beastbone in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Dire Beastbone in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Dire Beastbone is found in two locations in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes: in the second section of Bounty Hill and The Den of the Dunes in The Great Sandy Sea. To find the rare material, look for bones on the floor that sparkle – this indicates a resource spot. Interact with it, and you’ll have the chance to get some Dire Beastbone. You’ll likely end up with a few Pelts, too, as you search, which you also need for your Headquarters.

Screenshot of getting Dire Beastbone in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of getting Dire Beastbone in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of getting Dire Beastbone in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist

Alternatively, you can get Dire Beastbone from the Mission Guild at your Headquarters, though this requires you to get your hands on the material first, as you need it to build the Mission Guild in the first place once you reach Headquarters Level 2.

To farm Dire Beastbone using the Mission Guild, assign a team of four to the “Patrol mines!” mission objective, then wait 30 minutes in real time for the squad to return. Chances are, they’ll bring back at least two of the resource. You can increase your yield by assigning a hero with the “Increase Stone Acquisition” or “Increase Party Foraging” skill to the first slot.

Best Mission Guild Characters to Get Dire Beastbone

The heroes with the Increase Stone Acquisition or Increase Party Foraging skill are:

  • Durlan – Increase Stone Acquisition.
  • Hildi – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Sabine – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Zabi – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Francesca – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Barnard – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Gieran – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Melridge – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Hakugin – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Marin – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Leon – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Quinn – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Chandra – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Lilwn – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Euma – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Rudy – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Lam – Increase Party Foraging.
Screenshot of the Mission Guild in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of the Mission Guild in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of the Mission Guild in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Use Dire Beastbone in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Dire Beastbone is used to construct certain buildings at your Headquarters. Here is a list of every project that requires Dire Beastbone in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes:

  • Build Mission Guild – 1 Dire Beastbone, 200 Food, 40 Pelt.
  • Fishing Rod Upgrade 1 – 4 Dire Beastbone, 3 Mystic Lumber.
  • Stables: Egg Rarity 1 – 5 Dire Beastbone.
  • Fishing Spot: Productivity 2 – 5 Dire Beastbone.
  • Fishing Rod Upgrade 2 – 5 Dire Beastbone, 4 Excellent Lacquer.
  • Fishing Spot: Productivity 3 – 6 Dire Beastbone.
  • Build Mysterious Room – 3 Dire Beastbone, 4 Excellent Lacquer, 5 Platinum Ore.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Post Tag:
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Find Mega Sloths in Fallout 76
An image showing the player character facing a Mega Sloth in Fallout 76.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Find Mega Sloths in Fallout 76
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 25, 2024
Read Article What to Do With the Kuri Kuri Egg in Remnant 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
What to Do With the Kuri Kuri Egg in Remnant 2
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to Upgrade Weapons in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Weapon upgrade screen in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Upgrade Weapons in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab Apr 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Find Mega Sloths in Fallout 76
An image showing the player character facing a Mega Sloth in Fallout 76.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Find Mega Sloths in Fallout 76
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 25, 2024
Read Article What to Do With the Kuri Kuri Egg in Remnant 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
What to Do With the Kuri Kuri Egg in Remnant 2
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to Upgrade Weapons in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Weapon upgrade screen in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Upgrade Weapons in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab Apr 25, 2024
Author
Meg Koepp
Meg is Managing Editor at The Escapist. She began as a video games journalist in the UK in 2014, and went on to study Games Journalism & PR (yes, it exists) in 2015. In 2018, she left university to move to the USA, where she was Managing Editor at Prima Games and eventually joined The Escapist in April 2024. When she's not working, you can find her making miniatures, watching The X Files, or playing a JRPG. You can contact Meg at [email protected].