How to Get Mystic Lumber in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

To build your Headquarters to the maximum level, you’ll need plenty of Mystic Lumber, but the resource is hard to find. Here’s exactly where to get Mystic Lumber in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Where to Find Mystic Lumber in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Mystic Lumber is found in the Dappled Forest, The Greatwood, and the Eldroad in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. They spawn at resource spots randomly, which you’ll spot throughout the areas as small, sparkling trees with no leaves on. Interact with one, and if you’re lucky, you’ll get Mystic Wood. You’ll also likely get a lot of regular Lumber as you search for the rare material, but you need that for your Base, too, so it’s like killing two birds with one stone.

Tip: To respawn the resource spots, wait around 10 minutes in real-time.

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

You can also get Mystic Lumber once you open up the Mission Guild at your Headquarters once you reach Headquarters Level 2. Assign four party members to either the “Get us lumber!” or the “Seek out rare lumber!” mission objective for the chance to get some Mystic Lumber once they return to base after 30 minutes. In my experience, I got some Mystic Lumber every time by doing this, especially when assigning a hero with the Increase Lumber Acquisition or Increase Party Foraging skill to the first slot.

Best Mission Guild Characters to Get Mystic Lumber

The characters with the Increase Lumber Acquisition or Increase Party Foraging skill are:

Fume – Increase Lumber Acquisition.

Hildi – Increase Party Foraging.

Zabi – Increase Party Foraging.

Sabine – Increase Party Foraging.

Francesca – Increase Party Foraging.

Gieran – Increase Party Foraging.

Barnard – Increase Party Foraging.

Melridge – Increase Party Foraging.

Hakugin – Increase Party Foraging.

Marin – Increase Party Foraging.

Leon – Increase Party Foraging.

Quinn – Increase Party Foraging.

Chandra – Increase Party Foraging.

Lilwn – Increase Party Foraging.

Rudy – Increase Party Foraging.

Euma – Increase Party Foraging.

Lam – Increase Party Foraging.

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Use Mystic Lumber in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Mystic Lumber is used to add certain amenities to your Headquarters in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Here is a list of every build that requires Mystic Lumber:

Quarry: Productivity 1 – 4 Mystic Lumber.

Quarry: Productivity 2 – 4 Mystic Lumber.

Quarry: Productivity 3 – 5 Mystic Lumber.

Pasturage: Productivity 2 – 4 Mystic Lumber.

Pasturage: Productivity 3 – 5 Mystic Lumber.

Resource Depo Cap. 1 – 4 Mystic Lumber.

Fishing Rod Upgrade 1 – 3 Mystic Lumber, 4 Dire Beastbone.

Build Theatre – 2 Mystic Lumber, 1 Iron Ore.

Build Library – 4 Mystic Lumber.

Rune Shop: Sell Shards – 4 Mystic Lumber.

Card Shop: Extra Pack 1 – 4 Mystic Lumber.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

