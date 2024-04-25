Screenshot of Nowa standing at a resource point in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Get Mystic Lumber in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Chop chop.
Image of Meg Koepp
Meg Koepp
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 10:32 pm

To build your Headquarters to the maximum level, you’ll need plenty of Mystic Lumber, but the resource is hard to find. Here’s exactly where to get Mystic Lumber in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Mystic Lumber in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Mystic Lumber is found in the Dappled Forest, The Greatwood, and the Eldroad in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. They spawn at resource spots randomly, which you’ll spot throughout the areas as small, sparkling trees with no leaves on. Interact with one, and if you’re lucky, you’ll get Mystic Wood. You’ll also likely get a lot of regular Lumber as you search for the rare material, but you need that for your Base, too, so it’s like killing two birds with one stone.

Tip:

To respawn the resource spots, wait around 10 minutes in real-time.

Screenshot of getting Mystic Lumber in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of getting Mystic Lumber in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of getting Mystic Lumber in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist

You can also get Mystic Lumber once you open up the Mission Guild at your Headquarters once you reach Headquarters Level 2. Assign four party members to either the “Get us lumber!” or the “Seek out rare lumber!” mission objective for the chance to get some Mystic Lumber once they return to base after 30 minutes. In my experience, I got some Mystic Lumber every time by doing this, especially when assigning a hero with the Increase Lumber Acquisition or Increase Party Foraging skill to the first slot.

Best Mission Guild Characters to Get Mystic Lumber

The characters with the Increase Lumber Acquisition or Increase Party Foraging skill are:

  • Fume – Increase Lumber Acquisition.
  • Hildi – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Zabi – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Sabine – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Francesca – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Gieran – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Barnard – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Melridge – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Hakugin – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Marin – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Leon – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Quinn – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Chandra – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Lilwn – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Rudy – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Euma – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Lam – Increase Party Foraging.
Screenshot of the Mission Guild in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of the Mission Guild in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of the Mission Guild in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Use Mystic Lumber in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Mystic Lumber is used to add certain amenities to your Headquarters in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Here is a list of every build that requires Mystic Lumber:

  • Quarry: Productivity 1 – 4 Mystic Lumber.
  • Quarry: Productivity 2 – 4 Mystic Lumber.
  • Quarry: Productivity 3 – 5 Mystic Lumber.
  • Pasturage: Productivity 2 – 4 Mystic Lumber.
  • Pasturage: Productivity 3 – 5 Mystic Lumber.
  • Resource Depo Cap. 1 – 4 Mystic Lumber.
  • Fishing Rod Upgrade 1 – 3 Mystic Lumber, 4 Dire Beastbone.
  • Build Theatre – 2 Mystic Lumber, 1 Iron Ore.
  • Build Library – 4 Mystic Lumber.
  • Rune Shop: Sell Shards – 4 Mystic Lumber.
  • Card Shop: Extra Pack 1 – 4 Mystic Lumber.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Post Tag:
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Fortnite Cerberus Snapshot Quest Stages & How To Complete Them
fortnite cerberus boss statue
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Fortnite Cerberus Snapshot Quest Stages & How To Complete Them
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 24, 2024
Read Article How to Get Excellent Lacquer in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Screenshot of Nowa standing at a resource point in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Excellent Lacquer in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Meg Koepp Meg Koepp Apr 24, 2024
Read Article How to Get Dire Beastbone in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Screenshot of Nowa standing at a resource point in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Dire Beastbone in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Meg Koepp Meg Koepp Apr 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Fortnite Cerberus Snapshot Quest Stages & How To Complete Them
fortnite cerberus boss statue
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Fortnite Cerberus Snapshot Quest Stages & How To Complete Them
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 24, 2024
Read Article How to Get Excellent Lacquer in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Screenshot of Nowa standing at a resource point in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Excellent Lacquer in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Meg Koepp Meg Koepp Apr 24, 2024
Read Article How to Get Dire Beastbone in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Screenshot of Nowa standing at a resource point in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Dire Beastbone in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Meg Koepp Meg Koepp Apr 24, 2024
Author
Meg Koepp
Meg is Managing Editor at The Escapist. She began as a video games journalist in the UK in 2014, and went on to study Games Journalism & PR (yes, it exists) in 2015. In 2018, she left university to move to the USA, where she was Managing Editor at Prima Games and eventually joined The Escapist in April 2024. When she's not working, you can find her making miniatures, watching The X Files, or playing a JRPG. You can contact Meg at [email protected].