How to Get Eternal Wakestone in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 might not have an Eternal Ferrystone that allows for convenient fast travel, but at least you can revive dead NPCs more easily in this one. Here’s how to get and use the Eternal Wakestone in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Eternal Wakestone Location

There’s only one Eternal Wakestone to be found in each playthrough of Dragon’s Dogma 2, and you can get it by killing the Sphinx and using the Key of Sagacity to open the final treasure chest in her chamber. This requires you to locate the Sphinx in two locations and solve her riddles.

It’s possible to only solve five of her riddles and follow her to the second location where the treasure chest is, then kill her for the Key of Sagacity. However, doing so will cause you to miss out on plenty of other valuable rewards, including a Portcrystal. To that end, I’d recommend solving all 10 of her riddles first, then kill her to open the chest.

How to Kill the Sphinx

The Sphinx herself can be killed in one of two ways: by using the Unmaking Arrow that she gives you as a prize for solving her riddles, or by fighting her normally.

Personally, I’d recommend just killing her with the Unmaking Arrow as there aren’t really any other good targets for it. However, if you’d like to fight her normally, make sure to only hit her body and legs. Striking her face or head too many times will cause her to fly away in the middle of the fight, and it’s highly unlikely you’ll ever see her again.

Do be careful with your pawns as well; if they strike her face too many times, this will also cause her to flee. Depending on your party setup, it may actually be easier and safer to attempt this fight solo.

How to Use the Eternal Wakestone

Now that you’ve procured the Eternal Wakestone in Dragon’s Dogma 2, let’s talk about how to actually use it. Unlike regular Wakestones, the Eternal version will allow you to revive multiple NPCs within your vicinity. So if Vernworth’s been attacked by a dragon, leaving lots of casualties, or if your oxcart attack resulted in a ton of dead NPCs, that could be a good time to use it.

If a town’s been destroyed by a pawn with Dragonsplague, you could also use the Eternal Wakestone to revive a few NPCs, but considering that the Dragonsplague basically wipes out the entire town, I’ve found this to be pretty useless.

It’s also important to note that the Eternal Wakestone is a one-use consumable item, which means that it’ll disappear from your inventory once you’ve used it.

Can You Get More Eternal Wakestones?

As far as I know, you can only get one Eternal Wakestone per playthrough in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You’ll be able to stack them and get more by entering new game plus and doing subsequent runs of the game and killing the Sphinx, but that’s it. You can also stack up to 99 of them, though that will require you to kill the Sphinx 99 times across multiple playthroughs.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get and use the Eternal Wakestone in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

