Nowa standing at a resource point in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Video Games
How to Get Excellent Lacquer in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Meg Koepp
Published: Apr 24, 2024 11:38 pm

To upgrade your Headquarters to Level 3, you need Excellent Lacquer, a rare resource. Here’s how to get Excellent Lacquer in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Where to Find Excellent Lacquer in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Location Guide

Excellent Lacquer is gathered in two locations in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes: the third area of the Dappled Forest, and the Eldroad. To find it, interact with resource points, which are small, glittering trees scattered throughout the areas. You’ll likely get a lot of Lumber while looking for Excellent Lacquer, but you also need it for your Headquarters, so it’s worth it.

Getting Excellent Lacquer in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Getting Excellent Lacquer in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Getting Excellent Lacquer in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.


You can also get Excellent Lacquer from the Mission Guild, unlocked at Headquarters Level 2. To do this, assign four heroes to the “Seek out rare lumber!” mission objective, then wait for 30 minutes for the team to return. You should get two or more from one run, though you can increase your yield by assigning a character with the Increase Lumber Acquisition or Increase Party Foraging skill to the first slot of the squad.

Best Mission Guild Characters to Get Excellent Lacquer

Below is a list of heroes with the Increase Lumber Acquisition or Increase Party Foraging skill in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes:

  • Fume – Increase Lumber Acquisition.
  • Hildi – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Sabine – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Zabi – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Francesca – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Gieran – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Melridge – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Barnard – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Hakugin – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Leon – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Marin – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Quinn – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Lilwn – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Chandra – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Rudy – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Lam – Increase Party Foraging.
  • Euma – Increase Party Foraging.
The Mission Guild in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

The Mission Guild in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

The Mission Guild in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.


How to Use Excellent Lacquer in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Excellent Lacquer is used to upgrade your Headquarters to Level 3 and to add certain buildings to your HQ in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, which are:

  • Nowa’s Room: Redecorate – 4 Excellent Lacquer.
  • Fishing Rod Upgrade 2 – 4 Excellent Lacquer, 5 Dire Beastbone.
  • Restaurant: Menu 2 – 6 Excellent Lacquer, 190 Food.
  • Card Shop: Extra Pack 2 – 5 Excellent Lacquer.
  • Card Shop: Extra Pack 3 – 6 Excellent Lacquer.
  • Build Workshop – 4 Excellent Lacquer, 5 Platinum Ore.
  • Build Mysterious Room – 4 Excellent Lacquer, 5 Platinum Ore, 3 Dire Beastbone.
  • Remodel the Workshop – 5 Excellent Lacquer, 6 Platinum Ore, 3 Legendary Beast Horn.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
