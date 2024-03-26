How to Get Fruit Wine & Newt Liqueur in Dragon’s Dogma 2

While there are only 10 vocations to unlock in Dragon’s Dogma 2, there are some that are way trickier to access, and may require you to have a few special items on hand. Here’s how to get Fruit Wine and Newt Liqueur in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Recommended Videos

Getting Fruit Wine in Dragon’s Dogma 2

We’ll start from the beginning. Fruit Wine is one of the hardest items to get in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and at the time of writing, I’ve only found one reliable source: Captain Brant.

To get Fruit Wine from Captain Brant, follow these steps:

Purchase the house from Mildred in Vernworth for 20,000 gold. Complete all the main story quests for Brant in Vernworth. Speak with Brant again after buying the house. Check your house’s front door after sleeping to find a Fruit Wine gift from Brant.

One thing to note is that your affinity with Brant needs to be high enough to get him to leave you a gift, but this should be sorted out easily just by doing his main story quests. Unfortunately, this seems to be the only way to get Fruit Wine at the moment, though there’s a chance that you can get more by searching chests scattered across the open-world.

That being said, the good news is that you really only need one Fruit Wine to complete the quest to unlocking the Warfarer vocation.

How to Get Newt Liqueur

To unlock the Warfarer vocation, you need to give three Newt Liqueurs to the Warfarer maister to complete the Sotted Sage quest. Here’s how to get all three of them:

Item How to Get Newt Liqueur #1 Craft it by combining Fruit Wine with Saurian Tail. Newt Liqueur #2 Buy it from Earland at Flamebearer Palace in Bakbattahl for 2,000 gold. Newt Liqueur #3 Buy it at Higgs’ Tavern Stand in Bakbattahl for 5,000 gold. Do note that you can only buy it if you’re playing as a beastren character, or have the beastren mask equipped, which you can purchase from Ibrahim’s Scrap Store in Checkpoint Rest Town. Newt Liqueur #4 Found in the Forbidden Magick Laboratory in Bakbattahl.

Once you’ve given the three Newt Liqueurs to the maister, you’ll unlock the Warfarer vocation, which lets you mix and match your unlocked vocation skills and weapon types, making this one of the most versatile classes in the game.

And that’s how to get Fruit Wine and Newt Liqueur in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more