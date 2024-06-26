How to Get Golden Braid & Minor Erdtree in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC adds various new weapons and spells to the game. However, the best items that you must grab before facing the final boss in the Realm of Shadow are the Golden Braid talisman and the Minor Erdtree spell.

How to Reach Shaman Village in Elden Ring

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Shaman Village can be found on the east side of the Shadow Keep in Elden Ring. To reach this location, you must teleport to the Storehouse Back Section. You can unlock this Site of Grace by entering the castle from the Church District. Afterward, you need to climb the ladder and get to the upper floor.

After climbing a short staircase, you will enter a room filled with bookshelves. Go to the right, and you will find a hole in the wall. You can use the wooden scaffolding outside to reach the Loft Site of Grace. In this area, you can find an elevator that will take you to the ceiling beams.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Follow the path until you can jump down to a lower platform with tables and bookshelves. Head outside, and you can discover another elevator that will take you to scaffolding with a bigger elevator. Go down, and you will discover the Back Gate Site of Grace.

If you go through the open entrance, you will immediately enter a boss fight against Commander Gaius. He is arguably one of the hardest bosses in the game, but luckily, you don’t need to beat him to reach Shaman Village. You enter the chamber to your right, which contains a statue of Marika.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You must use the O Mother gesture to open the path forward. This item is located on the north side of Bonny Village, near a tree. You can unlock the Hinterland Site of Grace in the next area, but after that, you must defeat two Tree Sentinel bosses.

If you pass through the bridge, it will take you to the Finger Ruin of Dheo. On the other hand, head southeast if you want to reach the lonely yet beautiful Shaman Village.

Where to Find Minor Erdtree & Golden Braid in Elden Ring

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can find the Minor Erdtree Incantation immediately when you enter Shaman Village. Just approach the small golden tree, and you can grab the spell from the ground. This Incantation summons a small tree in front of the caster that restores HP in an area. It lasts for 30 seconds and restores 24 HP per second, which heals 720 health in total.

Screenshot by The Escapist

To get the Golden Braid talisman, you need to head up until you find a large tree inside Shaman Village. It can be found at the base of the tree in front of a female statue. This talisman can greatly boost holy damage negation, which is very useful when facing the final boss of the Elden Ring DLC.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

