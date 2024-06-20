How To Find the O Mother Emote and Reach Hinterland in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

FromSoftware is notorious for making things hard to find, and locations in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree are no exception. One of these places will require you to find the O Mother emote, and to speed things up, here’s where it is.

Where To Find the O Mother Emote in Elden Ring

Screenshot via The Escapist

The O Mother emote in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree can be found near Bony Village towards the cliff sitting on a corpse. Simply visit the location on the map above and you should be able to collect this new emote.

You can reach this location fairly early in your Shadow of the Erdtree campaign, in fact, once you gain access to Shadow Keep you’re ready to go. Head east of Castle Ensis and you should eventually come across the village. There are enemies in the village so just be cautious you don’t attract too much attention while finding the emote. It may be beneficial to stay mounted to Torrent as you seek it out.

How To Use the O Mother Emote in Elden Ring

Screenshot via The Escapist

Once you have the O Mother emote it can be used to open a secret path to Hinterland which can take you all the way to the Finger Ruins of Dheo in the top right corner of the new map.

To get here first explore Shadow Keep until you’ve discovered the Shadow Keep Back Gate Site of Grace. Once you have that enter the building next to the Site of Grace which has a statue of Marika.

Stand in front of the statue and use the new O Mother emote. You can find and use this from the emote menu as you would any other emote. When used this should open up the path forward, and that’s it. Now you can explore this new zone to your heart’s content.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation devices right now.

