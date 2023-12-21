Finding even the most common resources in a survival game can prove challenging. But that’s what the Internet is for. Here’s how to get Granite Slabs in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Get Granite Slabs in LEGO Fortnite

The most important thing to know about getting Granite Slabs is that you’ll need Granite to get the job done. The best way to find Granite is by finding large stones and breaking them with a Pickaxe. You won’t need an upgraded Pickaxe, so start collecting as much Granite as you can as soon as possible.

Once you have a sufficient amount of Granite, head back to your Village and make sure a Stone Breaker is set up. If it’s not, you’ll need to collect a decent amount of Knotroot and Marble to build one. With that out of the way, you can finally start turning your Granite into Granite Slabs. You’ll get one Slab per piece of Granite, so you should have a solid supply once it’s all done processing.

What to Use Granite Slabs for in LEGO Fortnite

You’ll quickly realize that Granite is one of the more useful items in LEGO Fortnite. It’s used to construct the Pleasant Park houses and, of course, is the key ingredient in all of the Granite Foundations. You may have a harder time finding uses for Granite Slabs, but that doesn’t mean they should just sit in a Chest.

Granite Slabs are used to construct Grain Mills, which allow you to pull seeds from plants and start growing crops in your Village. If that doesn’t scream essential LEGO Fortnite resource, nothing does.

