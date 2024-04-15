How to Get Headless in Berry Avenue Roblox

You can be whatever you want in Berry Avenue, but what if you want to go around with your head? Here’s how to get headless in Berry Avenue in Roblox.

How to Make Your Face Disappear in Berry Avenue Roblox

As you’ve jumped, surfed, and explored Berry Avenue, you’ve likely seen all sorts of avatars. Demons, cat girls, and fairies are pretty par for the course. But there’s also a chance you’ve seen people without faces and a blank void where their heads should be.

And if you want to make your head vanish, too, getting headless in Berry Avenue Roblox is as easy as clicking a few buttons and typing in some numbers.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Press the avatar button on the right side of your screen.

Next, select the menu on the top left corner.

Scroll until you see “equipped” at the bottom. Select equipped.

You’ll see a button that reads “IMPORT ID.” Select Import ID.

A pop-up box will appear. In this box write the code “134083579.”

Press “enter.”

Once you’ve done that, you’ll find your face and your entire head vanish! Being headless in Berry Avenue Roblox has two great benefits. First, not having a head allows you to equip faces beneath the makeup tab. If you have your default head on while equipping these makeup looks, your default head may clip through them, creating a less-than-chic look. Alternatively, you can opt to just keep the empty head as is and go around roleplaying the ghost of Marie-Antoinette.

If you ever want to unequip the headless void, you can simply go into your menu, select equipped, and find the blank icon. Press it, and your default head will return. And if you want to go back to being headless, you’ll just have to type in the code listed above to get back that look.

Berry Avenue Roblox is available now.

