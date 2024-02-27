Category:
How to Get Heartshots in Nightingale

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Feb 26, 2024 08:42 pm
Image Source: Inflexion Games

Nightingale is a survival game that also comes with plenty of main quests to help you learn the ins and outs of its complex systems. Every so often, though, you’ll run into a pesky quest that seems impossible to complete. Here’s how to get heartshots in Nightingale.

Tips for Hitting Heartshots in Nightingale

About partway through the main quests of Nightingale, you’ll meet an NPC named Bass Reeves who tasks you with hitting three headshots and two heartshots. The former is pretty self-explanatory, and requires you to hit and kill enemies by shooting them in the head. The latter is a little trickier, just because it’s hard to determine where an enemy’s heart is.

Here are a few tips to help you land those heartshots a little easier:

  • Go for deer, boars, and bears. These tend of be a little easier to get heartshots on as compared to bipedal enemies. Aim for the chest as best as you can.
  • While going for the aforementioned enemies, approach them from their left side, then aim at the upper back part of their front leg.
  • Consider crouching to make it easier for you to line up those shots.

Essentially, you want to go for quadruped enemies and approach them from their left side while crouching. This gives you better visibility at their heart area, and also makes it much easier for you to hit them under their left front leg. It may take a bit of practice, but this is definitely the most reliable way of getting heartshots and knocking out that pesky quest. Wolves will also work for this method, though it may be easier to go for the more docile animals, or by sneaking up on them.

After getting two heartshots, talk to Bass Reeves again to turn in the quest, and you’re all set.

And that’s all you need to know about getting heartshots in Nightingale. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get Iron Ore and Yew Lumber.

Nightingale
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad first came home with Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].