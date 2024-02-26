Nightingale is a survival/crafting game with a level of complexity you won’t find in most other games of the same genre. You can’t just be content with regular wood; you need special types of wood to really take your weapons to the next level. Here’s how to get Yew Lumber in Nightingale.

Getting Yew Lumber in Nightingale

Yew Lumber is a refined resource in Nightingale that you need to process yourself. To get it, you’ll first need to get your hands on some Yew Wood Bundles, then refine them with a Saw Table to get Yew Lumber.

The crafting recipe for a Saw Table itself can be bought from the Essence Trader, and you can then build one at your estate. This crafting station will allow you to refine all Wood Bundle types into Lumber.

Nightingale Yew Wood Location

Now that you know how to process Yew Lumber, let’s talk about how you can actually get those Yew Wood Bundles for refinement.

Yew Wood Bundles can only be obtained by killing the large Bruiser Bound enemies, who are easily identifiable by their hammer-like weapons. You’ll first encounter them when you enter the Provisioner Realm dungeon as you’re making your way through the main quests of Nightingale.

The Provisioner Realm card and Site of Power will be located within your own Abeyance Realm. Because every Realm is procedurally generated, we can’t tell you exactly where it’ll be. However, because the dungeon itself is a mineshaft, you’ll want to look for industrial-looking buildings and structures near or on top of a hill.

Once you enter the dungeon, you’ll find Bruiser Bound enemies patrolling the various rooms inside. This is a fairly easy enemy to take down; while its attacks are powerful, they’re also slow, allowing you to dodge away easily and dash back in for a few quick hits. Once you’re able to stagger it, it’ll remain motionless for a few seconds, giving you plenty of time to get some damage in.

After killing it, you’ll be able to loot its body for Yew Wood Bundles.

Once you’ve cleared this mission, Bruiser Bound enemies will start spawning during assault quests, so you shouldn’t have any problem farming them going forward.

Yew Lumber Modifiers

Yew Lumber will almost certainly prove to be a significant gear upgrade for you in Nightingale. As you’re crafting and modifying your weapons, you’ll want to consider Yew Lumber due to the benefits the material brings. Here are the modifiers you can expect:

Strength +20

Melee Damage +15%

This makes it a very solid option for melee weapons, or for players who favor a close ranged play style.

And that's how to get and use Yew Lumber in Nightingale.