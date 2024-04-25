How to Get Legendary Beast Horn in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Location Guide)

To fully upgrade your Headquarters to Level 4, you need Legendary Beast Horn, a rare resource that only spawns in two places. Here’s where to find Legendary Beast Horn in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Legendary Beast Horn in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Exact Location

Legendary Beast Horn is found in Snowpeak Pass and the third area of Bounty Hill in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. As you explore the areas, look for resource points, which are glittering piles of bones. Note that both Snowpeak Pass and the final area of Bounty Hill are late-game areas, so if you don’t have access to the locations, progress the story.

Interact with a resource point to pick up materials. If you’re lucky, you’ll find a Legendary Beast Horn or two. You’ll likely find a few Pelts while you’re searching, which are also needed for some Headquarters upgrades in the Town Development menu.

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

You can also get Legendary Beast Horn through the Mission Guild, unlocked at Headquarters Level 2. Assign a team of four heroes to the “Patrol trade route!” mission objective and wait 30 minutes for them to return – they should bring back at least two of the rare material. Put a character with the “Increase Party Foraging” skill in the first slot to increase your yield. Note that you need to have the Mission: Mission Task 2 build completed in the Town Development menu, which requires three Legendary Beast Horn.

Best Mission Guild Heroes to Get Legendary Beast Horn

The characters with the Increase Party Foraging skill to increase your chances of getting more Legendary Beast Horn through Missions are:

Sabine – Increase Party Foraging.

Hildi – Increase Party Foraging.

Francesca – Increase Party Foraging.

Barnard – Increase Party Foraging.

Zabi – Increase Party Foraging.

Gieran – Increase Party Foraging.

Melridge – Increase Party Foraging.

Marin – Increase Party Foraging.

Hakugin – Increase Party Foraging.

Leon – Increase Party Foraging.

Chandra – Increase Party Foraging.

Quinn – Increase Party Foraging.

Euma – Increase Party Foraging.

Lilwn – Increase Party Foraging.

Rudy – Increase Party Foraging.

Lam – Increase Party Foraging.

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Use Legendary Beast Horn in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Legendary Beast Horn is used to upgrade your Headquarters from Level 3 to Level 4 in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. You need the following materials to do so:

2 Legendary Beast Horn.

380 Food.

60 Pelt.

38,400 Baqua.

100 recruited heroes.

You can also unlock the following builds in the Town Development menu using Legendary Beast Horn:

Stables: Egg Rarity 2 – 6 Legendary Beast Horn.

Mission: Mission Task 2 – 3 Legendary Beast Horn, 240 Food.

Add Fishing Site 4 – 6 Legendary Beast Horn.

Accessory Shop: Merch 2 – 3 Legendary Beast Horn, 4 Orichalcum, 290 Stone.

Rune Shop: Merchandise 2 – 6 Legendary Beast Horn, 5 Sacred Tree Chip.

Remodel the Workshop – 3 Legendary Beast Horn, 5 Excellent Lacquer, 6 Platinum Ore.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more