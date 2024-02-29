As you progress through the different Realms in Nightingale, you’ll need to keep your Gear Score up to handle the tougher enemies, which means getting better gear. To do that, you’ll need better materials as well. Here’s how to get Mechanical Gears in Nightingale.

Nightingale Mechanical Gears Location

There are three main ways of getting Mechanical Gears in Nightingale, as listed below:

By crafting them with a Brazier

By purchasing them from Essence Traders

By getting them as loot in Provisioner Realms and other T1 Realms

The most efficient way of getting them is by crafting them yourself. To do this, you’ll first need a Brazier, which can be crafted with six Ingots and three Shafts. If you don’t already have the Brazier recipe, you can purchase it from the Essence Trader.

After crafting the Brazier, you can then use it to process your metal-type Ingots such as Nickel into Mechanical Gears.

Alternatively, you can also buy them from Essence Traders or loot them in T1 Realms. However, we’d highly recommend saving your T1 Essence for other expenditures, unless you’ve got an abundance of them. It’s also possible to get Mechanical Gears as loot while you’re out exploring a Realm, and we’ve found that they mostly spawn in Provisioner Realms. If you plan on getting them this way, we’d also recommend using a Treasury Card when generating the portal to increase your gains. That being said, this is not a reliable method of getting Mechanical Gears.

At the end of the day, it’s far more efficient to just work with the materials you already have and craft them with the Brazier. Any additional Gears you get from exploration are just a bonus.

And that’s how to get Mechanical Gears in Nightingale. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game. Once you’ve got your gear settled, it may be time to start thinking about getting that Herbarium Realm Card.