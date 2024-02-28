How to Farm T1 Essence in Nightingale

In Nightingale, you’ll spend most of your time farming for various resources to upgrade your gear, then do dungeons to slowly progress through the world tiers. The process can be time-consuming, but if you know what you’re doing, you can shorten the grind. Here’s how to farm tier 1 Essence in Nightingale.

Recommended Videos

Nightingale T1 Essence Best Farming Methods

First off, tier 1 Essence can only be obtained while you’re exploring the following major Realms in Nightingale:

Antiquarian

Astrolabe

Provisoner

These are considered the tier 1 Realms in the game, and unlocking them requires you to visit their associated Sites of Power, which are essentially dungeons you need to clear. Upon clearing a Site of Power, you’ll get a recipe for the next Realm Card. Of course, these Realms get progressively harder in difficulty, so you’ll also need to make sure you’re keeping your Gear Score up to meet these challenges.

Aside from just tackling the Site of Power in these Realms, there are other activities you can participate in to farm T1 Essence, as listed below:

By clearing Fae Towers

By clearing Realm quests

By clearing bastille challenges and Occupations

By looting containers and chests

By defeating special enemies

The last two methods aren’t quite as reliable, as the drops for pure exploration and combat can be pretty abysmal. However, if you make a point to visit the Fae Towers and complete Occupations, you can easily rack up hundreds of T1 Essence in a short amount of time.

Clearing Fae Towers and Occupations

Once you enter a new tier 1 Realm, make it a point to hit up the Towers as soon as you can. Fae Towers and Occupations are essentially combat challenges that require you to defend a point and defeat waves of enemies, so make sure your Gear Score is up to snuff before attempting these.

These activities can reward you with up to 100 T1 Essence a pop, making them the most efficient way of racking up Essence quickly.

While visiting an Occupation site, you can also clear Puzzle Cores, which will reward you with about 30 to 40 T1 Essence. Not quite as much as the Towers themselves, but also nothing to scoff at.

Use Treasury Cards

In addition to doing all of these activities, we’d also recommend using a Treasury Card while generating portals to the Antiquarium, Astrolabe, and Provisioner Realms. This will increase the amount of loot you get, which will in turn speed up the farming process.

And that’s pretty much it. That’s how you can farm T1 Essence quickly in Nightingale. After clearing the T1 Realms, you can start looking into getting the Herbarium Realm Card to get to T2.