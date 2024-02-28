Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Farm T1 Essence in Nightingale

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Feb 27, 2024 08:39 pm
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

In Nightingale, you’ll spend most of your time farming for various resources to upgrade your gear, then do dungeons to slowly progress through the world tiers. The process can be time-consuming, but if you know what you’re doing, you can shorten the grind. Here’s how to farm tier 1 Essence in Nightingale.

Recommended Videos

Nightingale T1 Essence Best Farming Methods

t1 realms in nightingale

First off, tier 1 Essence can only be obtained while you’re exploring the following major Realms in Nightingale:

  • Antiquarian
  • Astrolabe
  • Provisoner

These are considered the tier 1 Realms in the game, and unlocking them requires you to visit their associated Sites of Power, which are essentially dungeons you need to clear. Upon clearing a Site of Power, you’ll get a recipe for the next Realm Card. Of course, these Realms get progressively harder in difficulty, so you’ll also need to make sure you’re keeping your Gear Score up to meet these challenges.

Aside from just tackling the Site of Power in these Realms, there are other activities you can participate in to farm T1 Essence, as listed below:

  • By clearing Fae Towers
  • By clearing Realm quests
  • By clearing bastille challenges and Occupations
  • By looting containers and chests
  • By defeating special enemies

The last two methods aren’t quite as reliable, as the drops for pure exploration and combat can be pretty abysmal. However, if you make a point to visit the Fae Towers and complete Occupations, you can easily rack up hundreds of T1 Essence in a short amount of time.

Clearing Fae Towers and Occupations

farming t1 essence activities in nightingale

Once you enter a new tier 1 Realm, make it a point to hit up the Towers as soon as you can. Fae Towers and Occupations are essentially combat challenges that require you to defend a point and defeat waves of enemies, so make sure your Gear Score is up to snuff before attempting these.

These activities can reward you with up to 100 T1 Essence a pop, making them the most efficient way of racking up Essence quickly.

While visiting an Occupation site, you can also clear Puzzle Cores, which will reward you with about 30 to 40 T1 Essence. Not quite as much as the Towers themselves, but also nothing to scoff at.

Use Treasury Cards

In addition to doing all of these activities, we’d also recommend using a Treasury Card while generating portals to the Antiquarium, Astrolabe, and Provisioner Realms. This will increase the amount of loot you get, which will in turn speed up the farming process.

And that’s pretty much it. That’s how you can farm T1 Essence quickly in Nightingale. After clearing the T1 Realms, you can start looking into getting the Herbarium Realm Card to get to T2.

Post Tag:
Nightingale
related content
Read Article When Does Pokémon Horizons: The Series Release on Netflix?
Pokemon Horizons The Series Release Date
Category:
Guides
Guides
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
When Does Pokémon Horizons: The Series Release on Netflix?
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Does Infinite Craft Save Progress? Answered
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Does Infinite Craft Save Progress? Answered
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 27, 2024
Read Article How to Make Batman in Infinite Craft
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Batman in Infinite Craft
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When Does Pokémon Horizons: The Series Release on Netflix?
Pokemon Horizons The Series Release Date
Category:
Guides
Guides
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
When Does Pokémon Horizons: The Series Release on Netflix?
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Does Infinite Craft Save Progress? Answered
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Does Infinite Craft Save Progress? Answered
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 27, 2024
Read Article How to Make Batman in Infinite Craft
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Batman in Infinite Craft
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 27, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad first came home with Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].