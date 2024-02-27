The core gameplay loop of Nightingale revolves around visiting different biomes, unlocking Realm Cards, and using them to access higher tier worlds to get even better materials. Here’s how to get the Herbarium Realm Card in Nightingale.

Nightingale Herbarium Realm Card Location

At this point, you should already be pretty familiar with how the Realms work in Nightingale, and the Herbarium Realm works in much the same way.

To unlock the Herbarium Realm Card in Nightingale, you need to clear out the Herbarium Site of Power dungeon. This will reward you with the recipe for the Card itself, and you can craft it and start accessing tier 2 worlds. One important thing to note is that you also need to reach 40 Gear Score in order to access the Herbarium Site of Power.

Once you’ve met that requirement, enter the dungeon and clear out the enemies, and reach the top of the dungeon to beat the Fabled Automaton Knight. Upon doing so, you’ll get the Card recipe.

How to Beat the Fabled Automaton Knight

Unlike their Antiquarian and Provisioner counterparts, the Herbarium variants of the Fabled Knight is just a bit more powerful and it also has a couple new moves you need to be aware of.

Firstly, this fight requires you to deal with adds that spawn from time to time, and they’ll deal pretty painful AoE damage. You can deal with this by destroying their shields first, then whittling their health down. In fact, we’d recommend dealing with the adds as soon as they spawn to prevent further headaches.

Secondly, the Knight can now also use its swords to fire projectiles at you. Make sure you’ve dealt with the adds first, then focus on finding cover to dodge the bullets. You’ll have a brief window of opportunity between volleys to close the gap and continue damaging the boss.

How to Craft and Use the Herbarium Realm Card

In order to craft the Herbarium Realm Card in Nightingale, you’ll need the following materials:

Coated Paper x1

Vibrant Ink x1

Essence Dust x25

You also need to craft it with the Refined Enchanter’s Focus. Coated Paper can be obtained by crafting it with Coating and Paper with the Refined Saw Table. As for the Vibrant Ink, you’ll need to craft Pigment at the Mortar Station, as well as Glass from the Smelter. You can then use these ingredients to craft the Vibrant Ink you need for the Realm Card. After doing so, you can use it at the portal machine and start exploring tier 2 worlds.

That’s all you need to know about getting the Herbarium Realm Card in Nightingale. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get Yew Lumber and Iron Ore.