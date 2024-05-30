Molten Obsidian Camo in MW3
Screenshot by The Escapist.
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get Molten Obsidian Camo in MW3 and Warzone

Another season, another mastery.
Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
|
Published: May 30, 2024 01:16 am

Every season of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone comes with a fresh Mastery Camo to unlock, and for Season 4, that’s Molten Obsidian. I’ll go over how you can get the animated camo for the ever-growing cosmetic collection.

Recommended Videos

MW3 & Warzone: How to Unlock Molten Obsidian Camo

Molten Obsidian challenges in MW3
Screenshot by The Escapist.

Complete at least five Weekly Challenges across all eight weeks in Season 4 to unlock the Molten Obsidian Camo. Every week of the season will bring 21 challenges for players to check off their list. Seven are tied to each major game mode including Zombies, Multiplayer, and Warzone as a whole. Finishing just five of the 21 challenges will mark that week as completed. As a reward, you typically earn an Aftermarket Part like the JAK Harbinger.

Once you have done this for all eight weeks in Season 4, you are rewarded with the final Mastery Camo. Of course, that means you need to wait until the final week of the season to unlock the Mastery reward finally. This time we get Molten Obsidian to match the green theme this time around. Aside from Season 2, all the Mastery Camos have been animated, so it’s definitely worth the effort if you enjoy eye-catching cosmetics.

Related: How to Collect DNA Samples in MW3 and Warzone

When Season 4 comes to an end, there will be no way to unlock the Molten Obsidian camo. I highly recommend staying on top of your Weekly Challenges so the final reward doesn’t escape you. They seem easy to finish at first, and all of a sudden you’re trying to get them all done on week 8. It’s always possible but it’s much easier to take the challenges week by week. That way you get all the Aftermarket Parts as they release and there’s no pressure for the final Mastery Camo of the season.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Post Tag:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Warzone
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Where to Get Violet Coral in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Where to Get Violet Coral in Wuthering Waves
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 30, 2024
Read Article Honkai: Star Rail: All Legendary Weapon Recipes in The Legend of Galactic Baseballer
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Honkai: Star Rail: All Legendary Weapon Recipes in The Legend of Galactic Baseballer
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 30, 2024
Read Article How to Get Long Range Throwing Knife Kills in MW3
Melee encounter in MW3.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Long Range Throwing Knife Kills in MW3
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where to Get Violet Coral in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Where to Get Violet Coral in Wuthering Waves
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 30, 2024
Read Article Honkai: Star Rail: All Legendary Weapon Recipes in The Legend of Galactic Baseballer
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Honkai: Star Rail: All Legendary Weapon Recipes in The Legend of Galactic Baseballer
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 30, 2024
Read Article How to Get Long Range Throwing Knife Kills in MW3
Melee encounter in MW3.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Long Range Throwing Knife Kills in MW3
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 30, 2024
Author
Dan Wenerowicz
Dan has been writing gaming guides, features and news for four years after graduating with a BA in writing. You can find him endlessly covering COD, Diablo 4, and any major releases. Otherwise he's cooking up another opinion piece.