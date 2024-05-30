How to Get Molten Obsidian Camo in MW3 and Warzone

Every season of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone comes with a fresh Mastery Camo to unlock, and for Season 4, that’s Molten Obsidian. I’ll go over how you can get the animated camo for the ever-growing cosmetic collection.

MW3 & Warzone: How to Unlock Molten Obsidian Camo

Complete at least five Weekly Challenges across all eight weeks in Season 4 to unlock the Molten Obsidian Camo. Every week of the season will bring 21 challenges for players to check off their list. Seven are tied to each major game mode including Zombies, Multiplayer, and Warzone as a whole. Finishing just five of the 21 challenges will mark that week as completed. As a reward, you typically earn an Aftermarket Part like the JAK Harbinger.

Once you have done this for all eight weeks in Season 4, you are rewarded with the final Mastery Camo. Of course, that means you need to wait until the final week of the season to unlock the Mastery reward finally. This time we get Molten Obsidian to match the green theme this time around. Aside from Season 2, all the Mastery Camos have been animated, so it’s definitely worth the effort if you enjoy eye-catching cosmetics.

When Season 4 comes to an end, there will be no way to unlock the Molten Obsidian camo. I highly recommend staying on top of your Weekly Challenges so the final reward doesn’t escape you. They seem easy to finish at first, and all of a sudden you’re trying to get them all done on week 8. It’s always possible but it’s much easier to take the challenges week by week. That way you get all the Aftermarket Parts as they release and there’s no pressure for the final Mastery Camo of the season.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

