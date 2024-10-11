Just like in the Persona games, a big part of the challenge in Metaphor: ReFantazio comes from MP management. To make things a little bit easier on you, here’s how to get MP restoration items in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Getting MP Restoration Items in Metaphor: ReFantazio

There are two types of MP restoration items in Metaphor: ReFantazio. These are Magla restoring items, as well as Cordials. The former can be found as item pickups in dungeons, or even as possible item drops from defeating enemies. There are certain item shops that might sell them as well, but you’ll rarely find them in any of the major cities like Grand Trad or Brilehaven.

However, you can get Cordials and Water items to help a little with your MP management.

In all of the main towns and cities you visit, look for a Water seller, who will be marked with an icon that looks like a drop of water. These sellers will usually sell about three vials of Fruit Cordials, which can help restore a bit of MP for a character. It’s not much, but considering how scarce Magla items are, you need all the help you can get.

Do note that these are one-use sources, meaning that they have a limited stock, and that stock won’t be refreshed either. Once you buy them and use them, they’re gone forever. You’ll need to go to the next town or city to find another Water seller.

The good news is that MP management does become a little easier as you get further into the game. The magic-based Archetypes, for instance, will offer passive skills that increase your maximum MP that you can use with other Archetypes.

And that’s how to get MP restoration items in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete walkthrough hub for easier navigation.

