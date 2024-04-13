Power Armor hanging in a workshop
How to Get Out of Power Armor in Fallout 4

Alyssa Payne
Published: Apr 13, 2024

Fallout 4‘s Power Armor can be tricky to exit, whether you’ve encountered a bug or simply don’t know the correct button to press. So, here’s how to get out of Power Armor in Fallout 4 if you find yourself stuck in the suit.

How to Exit Power Armor in Fallout 4

First off, leaving your Power Armor suit requires a different input, depending on your platform and whether you’re using a mouse and keyboard or controller. If you’re playing on a PC and using a keyboard, press and hold “E.” If you’re playing with an Xbox controller, press and hold “A,” and “X” for a PlayStation controller. If you’re not rolling with the default controls, you’ll need to simply press and hold the button that got you into the armor.

That said, you can select the right button and still be stuck. It’s confusing, I know. In that case, it’s likely a bug. So, I recommend three things: restarting your game, fast-traveling, or upgrading the suit at a Power Armor Station. The first two methods are a way to force your game to start fresh. Additionally, upgrading at the Power Armor Station actually has your character leave the armor during the process, which might fix whatever bug is keeping you in there.

Some players have also tried a whole heap of other strategies, from triggering a loading screen to sleeping. If all else fails, reinstalling your game could also fix the issue.

That’s how to get out of your Power Armor in Fallout 4. We’ve also covered where Fallout 4 falls in the timeline, so be sure to check it out.

Fallout 4
Alyssa Payne
Alyssa Payne is the Weekend Editor for The Escapist. Her first-ever video game was Super Mario World back in the '90s, and these days, you'll find her playing World of Warcraft and chipping away at her backlog of indie horror titles and cozy games. Alyssa got her start in the games journalism industry in 2022 and in March 2024, she joined The Escapist. Her previous work can be seen at GameGrin, The Punished Backlog, TheGamer, and GameSkinny.