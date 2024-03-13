How to Get Pawmo’s Retro Chef Outfit in Pokemon Cafe Remix

The Pokemon puzzle game with cozy cafe vibes, Pokemon Cafe Remix, has announced its latest delivery reward outfit. Soon, players can earn Pawmo’s 5-star Retro Chef outfit through the delivery feature in the game.

When Is the Pawmo Retro Chef Outfit Delivery Event in Pokemon Cafe Remix?

Players can earn Pawmo’s 5-star Retro Chef outfit in Pokemon Cafe Remix through the delivery feature starting on March 14, 2024. The end date for this distribution has not been announced, but outfit delivery rewards tend to rotate in and out in the game.

Different outfits rotate through the delivery feature, giving players a chance to unlock various Pokemon costumes by playing the game. To get the Retro Chef outfit for Pawmo, players will need to complete deliveries in the game.

How to Make a Delivery in Pokemon Cafe Remix

After you play through the tutorial and unlock the Delivery feature, players in Pokemon Cafe Remix can earn extra rewards and Pokemon helpers by making deliveries.

Once per day, players can ask Pelipper to make a delivery from the cafe, fulfilling a customer’s order on the go. When the delivery is complete, Pelipper will return to your Cafe and bring along a reward for completing the delivery. Delivery rewards vary and include new Pokemon for your cafe staff or new outfits for those Pokemon. The current rewards can be viewed in the “info” area of the Delivery page.

To make a delivery in Pokemon Cafe Remix, players should click on the delivery menu icon, which shows an image of Pelipper.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once there, you can click on the Regular Delivery button to send Pelipper off to fulfill a customer order. Standard deliveries take 23 hours in real time, so you can only do one free delivery a day. While a delivery is in progress, this button will show a timer for the delivery instead, letting you know how long you have until you can make your next delivery.

Screenshot by The Escapist

When Pelipper returns, you’ll receive your reward for the most recent delivery. Starting on March 14, this can include the 5-Star Retro Chef outfit for Pawmo. Different rewards appear by chance, so it may take a few deliveries before you receive this reward.

Express Delivery in Pokemon Cafe Remix

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you don’t want to wait a full day for your next delivery, players can spend 3000 golden acorns to have Pelipper make an express delivery. This is an expedited delivery that lets you earn rewards more quickly and make more deliveries per day. Once you select this option, Pelipper will immediately return with your delivery rewards.

While you can buy golden acorns through in-game purchases, you can also earn them through various activities and completing goals for your cafe. This means you may have golden acorns even if you aren’t paying for features in Pokemon Cafe Remix, and it might be worth spending a few to increase your chances of earning limited-time Pokemon partners and outfits during events like this one.

And that’s how to get the Pawmo Retro Chef Outfit in Pokemon Cafe Remix.

Pokemon Cafe Remix is available on Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch.