Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Get Rid of Villagers in LEGO Fortnite

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Mar 28, 2024 09:57 am
Fortnite LEGO Skins Variants

Maintaining the ecosystem of a LEGO Fortnite Village can be challenging. There are a lot of moving parts, including Villagers, who are typically there to help. However, not every Villager is a fit. Here’s how to get rid of Villagers in LEGO Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Rid of Villagers in LEGO Fortnite

Sparkplug in LEGO Fortnite. This image is part of an article about how to get rid of Villagers in LEGO Fortnite.

It takes a bit of effort to recruit a Villager in LEGO Fortnite. You have to find a place for them to sleep, which can cause issues if you’re playing with friends and have limited space. However, they typically pull their weight, helping collect resources or make food. It’s not all sunshine and rainbows with Villagers, though, as there are a few drawbacks.

The biggest thing to consider when recruiting Villagers is that you can only have five per Village. Sure, you’re able to build multiple Villages, but most people choose to focus on one. That means you have to be strategic when deciding on which Villagers you want to recruit. Thankfully, if you recruit a Villager but don’t want them around anymore, there’s a way to get rid of them.

Related: How to Make Glass in LEGO Fortnite

The first step is to get rid of the only item Villagers can call their own in LEGO Fortnite: their bed. If you hit it a few times, it’ll explode and leave the Villager without anywhere to rest. You can then go up and talk to them, and they’ll mention that they don’t have a bed and will be leaving the Village shortly. It will take about five in-game days, but after waiting, you’ll have an open Villager spot and be able to recruit another NPC to your cause.

And that’s how to get rid of Villagers in LEGO Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Post Tag:
LEGO Fortnite
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Solve the Cave Puzzles in Resident Evil 4 Remake
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Solve the Cave Puzzles in Resident Evil 4 Remake
Thomas Wilde and others Thomas Wilde and others Mar 28, 2024
Read Article Best Itto Teams in Genshin Impact
Itto smiling in Genshin Impact. This image is part of an article about the best Itto build in Genshin Impact.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Itto Teams in Genshin Impact
Jason Coles Jason Coles Mar 28, 2024
Read Article Best Itto Build in Genshin Impact
Itto holding a weapon in Genshin Impact. This image is part of an article about the best Itto teams in Genshin Impact.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Itto Build in Genshin Impact
Jason Coles Jason Coles Mar 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Solve the Cave Puzzles in Resident Evil 4 Remake
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Solve the Cave Puzzles in Resident Evil 4 Remake
Thomas Wilde and others Thomas Wilde and others Mar 28, 2024
Read Article Best Itto Teams in Genshin Impact
Itto smiling in Genshin Impact. This image is part of an article about the best Itto build in Genshin Impact.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Itto Teams in Genshin Impact
Jason Coles Jason Coles Mar 28, 2024
Read Article Best Itto Build in Genshin Impact
Itto holding a weapon in Genshin Impact. This image is part of an article about the best Itto teams in Genshin Impact.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Itto Build in Genshin Impact
Jason Coles Jason Coles Mar 28, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67