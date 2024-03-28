Maintaining the ecosystem of a LEGO Fortnite Village can be challenging. There are a lot of moving parts, including Villagers, who are typically there to help. However, not every Villager is a fit. Here’s how to get rid of Villagers in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Get Rid of Villagers in LEGO Fortnite

It takes a bit of effort to recruit a Villager in LEGO Fortnite. You have to find a place for them to sleep, which can cause issues if you’re playing with friends and have limited space. However, they typically pull their weight, helping collect resources or make food. It’s not all sunshine and rainbows with Villagers, though, as there are a few drawbacks.

The biggest thing to consider when recruiting Villagers is that you can only have five per Village. Sure, you’re able to build multiple Villages, but most people choose to focus on one. That means you have to be strategic when deciding on which Villagers you want to recruit. Thankfully, if you recruit a Villager but don’t want them around anymore, there’s a way to get rid of them.

The first step is to get rid of the only item Villagers can call their own in LEGO Fortnite: their bed. If you hit it a few times, it’ll explode and leave the Villager without anywhere to rest. You can then go up and talk to them, and they’ll mention that they don’t have a bed and will be leaving the Village shortly. It will take about five in-game days, but after waiting, you’ll have an open Villager spot and be able to recruit another NPC to your cause.

And that’s how to get rid of Villagers in LEGO Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

