How to Get S Rank in Loveless in FF7 Rebirth

Get ready to fall in love with the minigame Loveless in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth. Loveless is the acting quick-time game that just keeps giving, whether it be Cloud’s bad acting or Barret trying out his villain era for a moment; the minigame will entertain players into that easy S rank.

Loveless is not a new addition to the FF7 lore but a callback to the original game. Here, players will be able to be a part of the play and aim for that critically acclaimed S rank. This minigame is a part of the big date event that takes place near the end of the game, marking the calm before the finale storm. Players will have to be quick and bring back their Junon button-pressing skills if they are to win the audience’s approval.

FF7 Rebirth Loveless S Rank Guide

Loveless is a quick-time event very similar to the Junon parade earlier on in the game. This time Cloud, Barret, Red XIII, and either Aerith or Tifa will each take a part in the Loveless play. Players will hit the Triangle, Circle, Square, or X buttons at specific points and in certain patterns to time the movements of action sequences within the play perfectly. Missing a button or not hitting the pattern correctly will lower the score. The higher the difficulty for each round, the more Greats players get and the longer the combos are, then the better the chance of getting that S rank.

Players will be able to have a practice round at the very beginning of the minigame that they will be able to do multiple times to get the timing right. But once they leave the practice round, they will not be able to go back. Take advantage of the practice round to get the feel of the timing down before moving on to the rest of the play.

There will be a couple of times that players will need to make a decision during the play. These choices will affect the difficulty of each round. The first is choosing to receive information about either the possible future with the love interest, Tifa or Aerith, or to get Red XIII’s character’s weakness. Choosing the love interest here will make the difficulty level of the next round higher. The second time players will need to make a choice is when it’s time to kiss their true love. Players can choose Barret, Red XIII, or the female love interest. Choosing Barret will up the difficulty level to four stars.

