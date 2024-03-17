FF7 Rebirth Corel Region 100% Completion Checklist

The Corel Region takes you to the Costa del Sol beach resort, the Gold Saucer teeming with minigames, the coal mines in North Corel, and much more. It’s packed with things to do. Naturally, you won’t want to miss a thing, so here’s our Corel Region 100% Completion Checklist in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

All Corel Region Activities in FF7 Rebirth

If you’re looking to do everything there is in the Corel Region, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s a quick breakdown of Fiend Intel quests, Protorelic locations, Queen’s Blood opponents, and other points of interest that you’ll find in Corel:

5 Side Quests

6 Activation Intel Towers

6 Expedition Lifesprings

2 Excavation Intel

2 Moogle Intel

3 Divine Intel (Alexander)

6 Fiend Intel

1 Classified Intel

4 Phenomenon Intel / Protorelic quests

6 Combat Simulator Challenges

11 Queen’s Blood Opponents

All Corel Region Side Quests

Screenshot by The Escapist

Corel’s side quests offer a lot of variety, sending you to a newly formed Training Gym to show off your (well, Tifa’s) strength and searching for Cloud Jr. out in the desert. Here’s a list of all five quests:

The Saga of the Seaside Inn

Rendevous in Costa del Sol

Bodybuilders in a Bind

Of Robed Men and Ransoms

Missing Mr. Birdie

Corel Activation Intel Towers

Corel’s six Remnawave Towers will take you to every nook and cranny of the region. While the ones near Costa del Sol are easy to climb, the last few will require you to use your new Grappling Hook to reach them. Here are all the towers and the points of interest they unlock:

Activation Intel 1: Costa Port Tower

Screenshot by The Escapist

Unlocks:

Expedition Intel 1: Secluded Grotto Lifespring

Fiend Intel 1: Hit the Squids

Activation Intel 2: Seashell Coast Tower

Screenshot by The Escapist

Unlocks:

Moogle Intel 1: Tropical Moogle

Expedition Intel 2: Glencross Lifespring

Divine Intel 1: Alexander Sanctuary

Fiend Intel 2: Seahorsing Around

Activation Intel 3: Wasteland Tower

Screenshot by The Escapist

Unlocks:

Expedition Intel 3: Oasis Lifespring

Fiend Intel 3: Top of the Pecking Order

Activation Intel 4: Riverside Tower

Screenshot by The Escapist

Unlocks:

Expedition Intel 4: Watermain Lifespring

Divine Intel 2: Alexander Sanctuary

Fiend Intel 4: Death from Below

Activation Intel 5: Stonearch Tower

Screenshot by The Escapist

Unlocks:

Expedition Intel 5: Stonebowl Lifespring

Divine Intel 3: Alexander Sanctuary

Fiend Intel 5: Fish out of Water

Activation Intel 6: Ravine Tower

Screenshot by The Escapist

Unlocks:

Moogle Intel 2: Wasteland Moogle

Expedition Intel 6: Rockspout Lifespring

Fiend Intel 6: Unholy Union

Classified Intel: Heavy Lies the Crown

If you’ve been wondering where or how to get the Tonberry Crown to complete the Saga of the Seaside Inn questline, this Classified Intel quest is where you’ll finally come face to face with the Tonberry King. You can unlock this fight after getting Chadley enough Expedition data, at which point he’ll point you to a certain point along the eastern edge of the desert. Don’t forget that you have to steal the crown, so be sure to equip Steal Materia on one of your party members.

Corel Protorelic and Phenomenon Intel Quests

Screenshot by The Escapist

Corel’s Protorelic quests essentially send you on a Cactuar Rock scavenger hunt through the desert and if that wasn’t enough Cactuars for you, just wait until you have to complete Kid G’s Cactuar trials. Honestly, I think I preferred the Fort Condor minigame, but this was fun too. However, if you’re wondering when the last two Phenomenon Intel quests appear, they do take a bit of time until they unlock.

Corel Excavation Intel

Unlike the Junon region, you’ll ride your new Buggy more than your Chocobo in Corel. But that doesn’t mean the Chocobo misses out on its chance to shine. Here are all six Transmuter Chips that you’ll unearth:

Excavation Intel 1: Valve Factory Ruins

Transmuter Chip: Armor Upgrades 5

Transmuter Chip: Advanced Accessories

Transmuter Chip: Boiler Valve

Excavation Intel 2: Deserted Village

Transmuter Chip: Armor Upgrades 6

Transmuter Chip: Karmic Cowl

Transmuter Chip: Bird Trap

Corel Moogle Intel: Tropical and Wasteland

The Tropical Moogles and Wasteland Moogles might live in completely different climates, but they still share the same mischievous spirit that we all know and love. You can find the Tropical group north of the Training Gym whereas the Wasteland Moogles are located northeast of the Ravine Tower. After you gain access to both Emporium shops, your Merchant Rank will increase to 4.

Divine Intel: Alexander Sanctuary Locations in Corel

We all have our favorite summons in Rebirth, but I’d say Chadley’s is definitely Alexander. This construct has three sanctuaries across the Corel Region and finding each one will ensure you have an easier time when you fight the entity in the Combat Simulator.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The first Divine Intel Sanctuary for Alexander is located just south of the Training Gym, right next to the Chocobo Stop off the path.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The second Alexander Divine Intel location is found directly south of the Corel Desert Waypoint.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Thankfully, the third Sanctuary isn’t that far from the second. Fast travel back to the Corel Desert Waypoint and head north. Keep an eye out for the small, glowing structures to destroy, if you have trouble finding your way.

Corel Fiend Intel

To my surprise, Corel’s fiends are some of the toughest to beat. Don’t even get me started on the Duneworm fight. Here are all six fiends that will test your mettle:

Fiend Intel 1: Hit the Squids (Shankhalopod)

Fiend Intel 2: Seahorsing Around (Heliopora Terpsicolt)

Fiend Intel 3: Top of the Pecking Order (Saberhawk)

Fiend Intel 4: Death from Below (Duneworm)

Fiend Intel 5: Fish out of Water (Bladefin)

Fiend Intel 6: Unholy Union (Silver Chimera)

Corel Combat Simulator Missions

It may seem like all Chadley does is call you every time you complete an Intel quest, but he is putting that data to work in the form of Combat Challenges. For Corel, you’ll have your pick from fighting Alexander to getting AP Materia when you defeat Badlands Beasts. You’ll have access to the following six battles:

Summon Entity: Alexander

Corel Battle Intel: Oh, Skewer It

Corel Battle Intel: Sand Slitherers

Corel Battle Intel: Badlands Beasts

Corel Region Intel: Level 1

Biological Intel: At Any Cost

All Queen’s Blood Players in Corel

Screenshot by The Escapist

Whether you’re playing a different version of Queen’s Blood at Card Carnival in Costa del Sol or gaining GP at the Golden Saucer, there are plenty of ways to enjoy Rebirth‘s minigame and many players to challenge. Here are all 11 opponents across the region:

Dax (Dustbowl)

Wize 3.0 Ver. 2 (Dustbowl)

Pietro (Dustbowl)

Mary (Dustbowl)

Biff (North Corel)

Rolf (North Corel)

Navalan (North Corel)

Riana (Costa del Sol)

Maahir (Costa del Sol)

Dokaccha (Costa del Sol)

Specter of the Cards (The Gold Saucer)

That’s our 100% completion checklist for Corel in FF7 Rebirth.