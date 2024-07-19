Upgrading your player in EA Sports College Football 25 Road to Glory is the easiest way to climb the depth chart. To do that, you’re going to need Skill Points, which are hard to come by. Here’s how to get Skill Points fast in College Football 25 Road to Glory.

Skill Points allow you to upgrade the attributes of your player to boost their overall and make them more effective during games. But because they’re so useful, College Football 25 doesn’t make them easy to get. There are a couple of ways to get them quicker, however:

Focus on Boosting XP in Training Every week, you will have to go into your Weekly Agenda and decide what to spend your Energy on. Focusing on Training will ensure that you level up quickly and gain Skill Points in College Football 25. Keep in mind that other Meters, such as Academics and Health, have to get attention as well; otherwise, you’ll find yourself off the field in a hurry.



Complete Milestones During Games Whenever you head into a game, the coaching staff will have expectations for you. They may want you to pick up first downs or score touchdowns. No matter what the goals are, though, finishing them will earn you XP and get you closer to another Skill Point. Make yourself familiar with all of the milestones and knock them out as quickly as possible when facing your next opponent.



And that’s how to get skill points fast in College Football 25 Road to Glory. If you’re in the market for more guides, here’s how to throw a touch pass in EA Sports’ new football game.

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

