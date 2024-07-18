Knowing how to toss a touch pass in EA Sports College Football 25 is pretty important if you want to keep moving the chains on offense. But it’s a surprisingly tricky thing to do. Here is how to throw a touch pass in College Football 25.

To throw a touch pass in EA Sports’ latest football game, you have to press the highlighted button of your intended target and hold it for half a second. If you hold it any longer, it’s a bullet pass; any less, it’s a lob. Throwing touch passes may sound easy on paper, but it takes time to master and to be able to do it consistently. If you’re doing this for the first time, you’ll most likely throw a few errant passes at the defense, so patience is key here. But once you get touch passes in the arsenal, your offense can unlock a new level.

There are multiple passing configurations that you can have (the default is Revamped Passing), but throwing touch, lob, and bullet passes remains the same. Accuracy, more often than not, will be based on your skill level, but sometimes, the overall rating of the quarterback can impact how passes are thrown. No matter the case, getting the timing down for each type of pass is essential to creating a dynamic and successful offense led by the QB. This is especially true if you are playing Road to Glory and looking to make your QB the next Heisman winner.

And that’s how you throw a touch pass in College Football 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

