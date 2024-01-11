Sporulate Sac is one of several content-exclusive resources that players can use to craft specific items and gain access to rare currency. If you’re unsure where to look for this material, here’s how to get Sporulate Sac in Warframe fast.

Where Can You Get Sporulate Sac Fast in Warframe?

Introduced as part of the Heart of Deimos expansion, you can get Sporulate Sac through various methods in this content, from cutting Glutinox with the Daughter in the Necralisk to outright buying the resource from Daughter’s daily-changing storefront. What appears to be the defacto fast way to get a Sporulate Sac among players is through random drops from Requiem Obelisks or going fishing to reel in a boatload of Glutinox.

Obelisks are great for farming and fishing due to their limited boons, which can yield resources in the Cambion Drift for enemies killed with amps or under specific conditions like blind. You could also destroy Infested Cysts and crates in the Deimos content to get a Sporulate Sac.

“You can randomly get Sporulate Sacs from containers in Cambion Drift,” said one Redditor discussing how to get the material. “Honestly, I just grabbed my loot bomber Limbo with Helminth’d Pull and Greey Pull augment, and circled around Cambion Drift a few times, blowing up every container in sight.”

How to Farm Sporulate Sac in Warframe

That being said, fishing up Glutinox is a far more reliable venture for farming Sporulate Sac because you’re guaranteed to get a drop with each fish, albeit slower. Glutinox only appears in the Cambion Drift inside streams throughout Deimos during the Vome cycle, so a bit of planning will be necessary before starting.

In addition, bring Fass Residue earned from drops during the Vome cycle and Luminous Dye from Fisher Hai-Luk in Cetus, which both will make reeling in Glutinox easier. With a little time, you’ll start collecting a large amount of Glutinox after following these steps and can repeat this process if you’re lacking Sporulate Sac later in Warframe.

What Is Sporulate Sac Used For?

Sproulate Sac is required to make specific blueprints, such as Adra Mutagen, Sporelacer Chamber, and Trumna Barrel. The material is also tradable to Daughter in the Necralisk to acquire Daughter Tokens, which can be given to Grandmother for reputation.

For more articles, check out how to fix the a Network Not Responding error in Warframe.