Among all the achievements in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the Surge trophy can be one of the trickier ones to acquire. Despite how simple the Surge trophy requirements are, plenty of Spider-Man 2 fans have had trouble getting it, so here’s a guide if you need help.

How to Get the Surge Trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

You’ll have to use 25 Symbiote abilities during Symbiote Surge mode in order to get the Surge trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. As straightforward as this seems, the problem here is that you must build up the Symbiote Surge bar first, which can take some time while beating up enemies, unlike Symbiote abilities. However, the great thing about the Surge trophy is that you can complete this achievement literally anywhere in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with opponents.

“You have to use the ultimate move (L3 + R3) and then use Symbiote abilities (not the spider legs abilities) while you are under the effect of the ultimate,” said one player on Reddit discussing the Surge trophy. “So just go to a crime location, bust out your ultimate, and then spam Symbiote abilities while you are under its effect. If you have your abilities maxed out, you should get four abilities per [ultimate].”

Depending on the crowd of enemies, it could take a long time before you pull off even a single Symbiote ability while in Symbiote Surge mode. If you’re looking for a place to grind out the Surge trophy and get it quickly, I have just the area in mind.

Best Area to Build Symbiote Surge Meter

Since beating up baddies is necessary to build up the Symbiote Surge meter, the best area to grind toward getting the Surge trophy has to be Symbiote Nests. Inside these open-world activities, you can beat up multiple waves of enemies and gain the opportunity to use Symbiote Surge several times in one battle.

I’d recommend you hold off on blowing Symbiote abilities when not under the ultimate effect to reserve them but don’t be afraid to use one or two if you can line up the cooldown period with your next Symbiote Surge chance.

Additionally, consider upgrades for Peter, like Don’t Resist to make the Symbiote Surge mode last much longer and Power Spike to increase the recharge time of abilities. Follow these steps, and you’ll have the Surge trophy in no time.

