How to Get Talents in Warcraft Rumble (Guide)

Among the various ways you can improve Minis, deciding their Talents in Warcraft Rumble will be one of the most crucial choices you’ll have to make. To help you out, here’s a Warcraft Rumble Talents guide, including an explanation of how they work and tips on when to buy them.

How Do Talents Work in Warcraft Rumble

After collecting 20 Sigils from completing campaign missions, you’ll unlock access to Talents in Warcraft Rumble. According to the hectic strategy title, Talents are abilities tacked onto Minis to improve or alter aspects of their kit. For instance, one Talent for the Blizzard Mini can make enemies take additional damage from physical sources during a match, while another could summon another Blizzard at your home base.

Unfortunately, you can only have one Talent active at a time on a Mini, so you must carefully decide which one to use based on the map. That said, Talents in Warcraft Rumble can make all the difference when dealing with particular enemy types or bosses with troublesome mechanics.

Once unlocked, you can buy Talents from the GRID shop with Gold. Talents aren’t cheap, either – usually running for about 250 Gold a pop. It’s important to note that once you purchase a Talent for a Mini, you can’t buy another until you upgrade that Mini’s rarity.

This is where you’ll notice the power divide between Uncommon and Epic Minis; the former can only use one Talent slot, and the latter three. Each Talent on a Mini increases their level, meaning low-rarity Minis will naturally be weaker, and Epic units will take plenty of Gold investment to reach their highest potential. The entire system is straightforward, but it will take a long time to make Minis stronger because of how scarce Gold is later in Warcraft Rumble.

How to Spend Gold Wisely on Talents in Warcraft Rumble

A general consensus among players is to only buy Talents for Minis you plan to use often. As mentioned, Gold is hard to come by the further you get into the mobile game, and because of this, you don’t want to waste funds on units you don’t like to use.

“Focus on 8-12 Minis plus five Leaders you want to play with,” advised one Redditor. “The Minis will be your core that slots in with every Leader. Those Minis should be the ones you even consider buying Rare or Epic in the GRID.”

Occasionally, you must purchase Talents for Minis you don’t use to clear out the randomized GRID shop, but remember to always focus on building your core army force. Some Minis players on Reddit have recommended buying Talents for Harpies, Quilboar, Stone Elemental, Drake, Banshee, and Blackrock Pyromancer to fit most Leaders.

Of course, don’t forget to prioritize your Leaders, too. There’s not necessarily a cheat sheet on the best way to get all the Talents you want because of the random nature of the GRID, so it’s best to spend wisely and think in the long term about how to improve your core Minis.