How to Get the Abandoned Station Passcode in Stellar Blade

Published: Apr 26, 2024

While Eve might not mind getting her suit soaked, she might be in the water for quite some time if you can’t figure out how to open the elevator in the Abandoned Station. Here’s how to find the Abandoned Station passcode in Stellar Blade.

How to Find the Password for the Abandoned Station Elevator in Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade is a game that rewards exploration and poking your cyborg nose into every nook and cranny. But when you find yourself in the waterlogged Abandoned Station, you don’t have to go particularly far. The door that leads to the elevators in locked – and the key is on the floating corpse only three meters away.

Image of a floating body in Stellar Blade as part of a guide to how to find the password for the Abandoned Station Elevator.
Screenshots by The Escapist

You can pinpoint the body by using Eve’s scan ability. To use Eve’s scan ability, simply press the large touch pad on your PS5 controller, and you’ll get a brief highlight of anything in the area.

Now, the second issue is actually getting to the body, which is behind a fence and a locked door. And I know I can’t be the only one who spent far too long testing the environment and floatable objects to try to find a way over that fence. But the answer is much, much simpler.

Image of a massive hole in the fence in Stellar Blade as part of a guide to how to find the password for the Abandoned Station Elevator.
Screenshots by The Escapist

To get to the body that has the passcode for the Abandoned Station in Stellar Blade, all you have to do is dive under the water and go through the hole in the fence. Yes, there’s a hole in the fence. It’s very easy to miss because of how murky the water is.

To dive, press the square button. Then, go to the corner of the fence that’s farthest away from the elevator. You’ll then be able to swim right through and investigate the body, which will get you the passcode.

The code is: delta-beta-mu-kappa-delta-beta. Or “δ β μ κ δ β”.

Use this code on the keypad by the door, then nudge it open with your body. It won’t open automatically! And with that done, you can go into the elevator shaft in the far left, ascend to grab the rope, and make your way to the top of the building.

