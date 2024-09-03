How To Get The Blighted Rat Trinket in The Casting of Frank Stone

Unlocking Trinkets and Relliks is part of the fun of The Casting of Frank Stone, and the Murder Mill has more secrets than you might initially believe. Here’s how to get the Blighted Rat Trinket in Frank Stone.

How To Find the Blighted Rat Trinket in Frank Stone

Once you’ve made your way inside the furnace room, the same spot where Sam Green and Frank Stone faced off many moons ago, you’ll have a chance to explore while taking control of filmmaker Linda. The first thing you’ll want to do is head down to the area where all of your friends are waiting to film the final scene.

Screenshot via The Escapist

Screenshot via The Escapist

Screenshot via The Escapist

Take the small set of stairs to the right underneath the bountiful graffiti that adorns the wall. You’ll spot a small area where you can squeeze through. Once you’re on the other side of this pipe, you’ll spot a crank on the floor. Inspect it to add it to your collection of items before heading up the ramp that you originally came down.

Screenshot via The Escapist

Screenshot via The Escapist

At the top of the ramp, you’ll spot a machine that is missing a piece to make it work. This controls the bridge, where we’ll also find a trinket box that contains the object of our desire, the Blighted Rat Trinket. Connect the crank to the machine and use the right thumbstick to bring the bridge closer to Linda, allowing her to walk onto it and open up the box that contains this special item.

Screenshot via The Escapist

Screenshot via The Escapist

Once you have claimed this Trinket, you can head back down to Chris and the gang to start the next part of this story. It’s time to finish the final scene of the film, one that will bring out the backstories of our favorite characters, but is there something sinister waiting in the shadows for them? Only time will tell, but even if we die here, we’ve at least got the Blighted Rat Trinket in The Casting of Frank Stone to add to our collection.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

