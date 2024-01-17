Having flexibility in your movement is essential in Battle Royales. Nobody wants to be stuck fighting a team without any means of escape. Here’s how to get the Crash Pad Jr. in Fortnite Battle Royale and get yourself out of a sticky situation to two.

What Is the Crash Pad Jr. in Fortnite?

Introduced in Chapter 4, the Crash Pad Jr., as its name suggests, is a smaller version of a Crash Pad. When thrown, a player can land on the item to either soften the blow of a fall, preventing fall damage, or launch themselves in the air. After being vaulted for a short time, the item has returned to Battle Royale in Chapter 5, Season 1, opening up countless possibilities for players.

Hardcore Battle Royale players probably have their preferred loadout, with slots reserved for a mixture of weapons and healing items. However, having a Crash Pad Jr. in your Fortnite inventory can be crucial, especially in a mode like Zero Builds, where escape can be difficult. Players can only stack up to five, but having a few on hand could be the difference between life and death against a team of sweats.

How to Get the Crash Pad Jr. in Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortunately, it’s not very difficult to find the Crash Pad Jr. in Fortnite, as it’s an Uncommon item. That means it can be found in chests, on the ground, and even in Vaults. So, for players on the hunt for one of these bad boys, it’s probably better to let it come to you rather than running all over the map and potentially running into a team looking for eliminations.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.