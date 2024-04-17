How to Get the Dragon’s Breath Attachment in MW3 & Warzone

Whether you need to complete some challenges or you just like fire damage, you might be looking for the Dragon’s Breath attachment in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. My guide will cover how to unlock the ammo and where you can use it in the Gunsmith.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Attachment in MW3 & Warzone

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Level up the Expedite 12 shotgun to level 28 to get the 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath as an ammunition option. If you want to speed up the process, you can also select this attachment in the Armory Unlocks system and track it for daily challenge progress. Any daily challenges you complete or wins you earn will then be put toward the Incendiary ammunition unlock. After a few wins, the Dragon’s Breath attachment is yours to use on most of the shotguns in the game.

Shotguns That Can Use 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath in MW3 & Warzone

Lockwood 680

Haymaker

KV Broadside

Lockwood 300

Expedite 12

Bryson 800

MX Guardian

Bryson 890

Related: How to Unlock the HRM-9 SMG in MW3 & Warzone

Outside of the Armory Unlock system, you will have to use the Expedite 12 shotgun, which is a weapon from Modern Warfare 2. Reaching level 28 can take a while on any gun and it’s even worse on an MW2 shotgun that feels worse in Warzone or MW3. Just like the Armory Unlocks, though, the fire ammo is yours to use on any shotgun class once you have it unlocked on the Expedite 12. If only we could use it with the JAK Purifier as well.

How to Use Dragon’s Breath in MW3 & Warzone

Select any shotgun that isn’t the Riveter in the Gunsmith and open the ammunition slot to equip the 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath attachment. This ammunition is reserved for shotguns alone due to the absurd pellet spread you see with each shot. Other weapons have their own version of incendiary ammunition, but it doesn’t look the same.

For some reason, the Riveter from Modern Warfare 3 is the only shotgun that can’t make use of the fire ammo. So if you’re going for challenges or you want some incendiary damage, there’s only one shotgun to avoid.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more