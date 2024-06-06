Screenshot captured by The Escapist
How to Get the Final Warning Catalyst in Destiny 2

With the release of The Final Shape expansion, the Exotic Final Warning finally gets a Catalyst in Destiny 2, and it’s a good one. Here’s how to get the Final Warning Catalyst in Destiny 2.

Unlocking the Final Warning Catalyst in Destiny 2

I have some good news and some bad news. The good news is that getting the Final Warning Catalyst in Destiny 2 isn’t very difficult at all. In fact, it’s possible to get it as a drop from Strikes, Gambit, and Crucible.

Whenever you complete a Strike or a match in Gambit and Crucible, you have a chance of getting the Final Warning Catalyst as a random drop. The bad news is, of course, this is left up to RNG. There are no guarantees for getting the Catalyst, and you may end up having to wait a good while before it finally drops for you, depending on how lucky you get.

How to Unlock the Catalyst Effects

After getting the Final Warning Catalyst in Destiny 2, it’s still not over yet. You’ll need to activate its effects by equipping the Sidearm with the Catalyst, then get 700 kills with it. After doing so, you’ll be able to get the full effects of the gun itself.

Final Warning Catalyst Perks and Effects

Alright, now that we got all the boring stuff out of the way, let’s talk about the fun bits. Here’s the effect of the Final Warning Catalyst:

  • String Theory: Hits against marked targets deal increased damage and have a chance to refund ammo to the magazine.

With the Sidearm equipped, you can mark targets by holding down the trigger while aiming at them, and the Catalyst will allow you to deal additional damage while also giving you a chance at saving ammo. Final Warning was already powerful enough on its own, but with the Catalyst, it’s even better now.

And that’s everything you need to know about getting the Final Warning Catalyst in Destiny 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get the classic Khvostov Auto Rifle.

