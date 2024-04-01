Category:
How to Get the Free Pat McAfee Card in Madden 24 Ultimate Team (MUT)

Jackson Hayes
Apr 1, 2024
Pat McAfee punting a ball in Madden.

April Fools’ Day isn’t a fun holiday on the Internet, as plenty of accounts are dropping fake stories. However, Madden 24 wants players to forget about that and worry about getting a free 99-overall card. Here’s how to get the free Pat McAfee card in Madden 24 Ultimate Team (MUT).

How to Get the Free Pat McAfee Card in Madden 24 Ultimate Team (MUT)

The 99-overall Pat McAfee card in Madden 24 Ultimate Team (MUT)

MUT is no stranger to releasing free cards, especially when the playing season is over, and players may be looking to play other games as they await the release of the next Madden title. However, the one Madden 24 is offering right now, a 99-overall Pat McAfee middle linebacker, is better than just about any free card in the history of the game. It has 99s across the board, which means players want to know how to get their hands on it.

Players will know McAfee as a former punter for the Indianapolis Colts and a host of a popular show on ESPN, but that doesn’t explain why he’s a middle linebacker in MUT. Well, since McAfee isn’t the most athletic player in the history of football, MUT is leaning into April Fools’ Day by turning him into the best user in the game. By logging into the game on April 1st, players will receive the free 99-overall McAfee card. However, they better use him quickly because he won’t stay 99 for long.

Related: Best Defense in Madden 24

On April 4th at 1:30 PM ET, McAfee will go from 99 to 91. At that point, players will be able to quicksell him for 4,124 training. The event will play out a lot like Madden 23’s April Fools’ Day surprise, which saw players receive a 99-overall quarterback card that became a 93-overall later on.

And that’s how to get the free Pat McAfee card in Madden 24 Ultimate Team (MUT).

Madden NFL 24 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Madden 24
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67