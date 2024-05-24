Shift Up knows that its player base loves dressing EVE up in all sorts of outfits, so here comes another one. Here’s how to get the Neurolink Suit in Stellar Blade.

How to Unlock the Neurolink Suit in Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade recent update 1.003 has given players some pretty significant new content. Most importantly, new suits for EVE. And if like suits that expose a lot of rib and hip, then the Neurolink Suit is one you’ll want to unlock ASAP.

To unlock the Neruolink Suit in Stellar Blade, you’ll need to completely conquer the new Boss Challenge Mode, which can be accessed from Stellar Blade’s main menu. The Boss Challenge mode will pit you against Stellar Blade’s 19 bosses. But to take on the challenge, you’ll have to have previously defeated them.

Image via Shift Up

The Boss Challenge mode comes in two flavors: normal and hard. To unlock hard mode, you’ll have to see at least one ending of Stellar Blade. You can then opt to challenge the bosses, starting with Abaddon, who you fought in the tutorial, using your current set up or using one of the presets builds the game offers. Choose the minimum preset for the biggest challenge, or the maximum preset to make the bosses easier to whittle away.

Fortunately, you only need to defeat the Boss Challenge on Normal mode to unlock the Neurolink Suit, which will then be available for all your subsequent play throughs. Imagine starting a New Game+ with a default outfit!

Two new suits have also joined this update: the White and Black Kunoichi suits. Thes two suits, which also go deep on the hip slit, will be immediately accessible once you start up the game. They’ll automatically be added to your equipment when you load into an existing save or a new game. Nice!

Stellar Blade is available now.

