How to Unlock Body Alters in Roblox Gym League

Body Alters are the main way to change your physical appearance in Roblox Gym League. However, the many different Body Alters that are available in-game require specific steps to unlock, which you can see in the guide below.

Unlocking Body Alters in Roblox Gym League

First and foremost, let’s go over how to see the available Body Alters in Gym League and what they are so you can know what you’re working toward. To see all Body Alters, head over to the “Shop” location in Gym League, which looks like a food truck. At the Shop, click on the location, and then you can view the Body Alters tab. This shows you all the available options and what you have unlocked so far.

There are 16 current Body Alters in Gym League, which are:

Normal Shredded Tan Slate Concrete Rock Metal Shiny Steel Armored Alien Diamond Water Magma Plasma Gold (VIP)

The available Body Alters in Gym League. Screenshot via Roblox

You start with the Normal Body Alter by default, so that’s unlocked right away for all players. Then, your next Body Alter you can unlock is Shredded. Body Alters can only be unlocked in Roblox Gym League one after the other, so you can’t skip any. For example, if you’re on Shredded, then you need to unlock Tan next; you can’t skip to Plasma or any other ones further down the line.

To unlock each subsequent Body Alter, follow the steps below:

In the Body Alters tab, hover over the next Body Alter you need to unlock

Look on the right side of the Body Alters tab to see all the requirements to unlock it, with the exception of money. You can see the money needed to unlock each Body Alter by looking underneath each alter’s icon.

If you have enough money, that doesn’t mean you can buy the Body Alter. Instead, you need to ensure you have enough Total Power and you’re maxing out your stats.

Total Power is indicated in the green bar at the top of the screen. If you have the right Total Power but still can’t unlock the Body Alter you want, then your stats aren’t maxed out.

To view your stats, exit out of the Body Alters screen and press the “Stats” icon on the left side of the screen.

Here, you need to ensure every single stat is at 100%, aside from Stamina. You can increase your stats by working out at specific stations that boost a certain stat.

Once all stats are at 100%, you have enough money, and the right Total Power, you can purchase the Body Alter you want.

And that’s everything you need to know about unlocking new Body Alters in Gym League. It’s a time-consuming process, so make sure you’re using free codes to unlock rewards to help you out.

