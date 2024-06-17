Shin Megami Tensei V: How to Create Enigma Demons (SMT V)

Enigma Demons are unique among all creatures in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V). They require specific conditions to be brought into existence. Here’s how to create Enigma Demons in Shin Megami Tensei V.

How to Fuse Enigma Demons in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Enigma Demons can only be fused through Fusion Accidents in the World of Shadows. This is alluded to by both Sophia (during the Fusion tutorials) and Kinmamon (during his Song of Nostalgia quest), but never explicitly mentioned. There is no fixed fusion to get any Enigma Demons, with only a single exception. So, the only way to obtain an Enigma is by triggering an accident and getting lucky.

Screenshot by the Escapist

Fusion Accidents are triggered randomly, but you can greatly increase the odds of them happening through a few methods, such as activating the Mutative Element Miracle in the Doctrine tab or by fusing Demons during a Full Moon. Combine both of these options to maximize your chance of an Enigma. You can toggle the Miracle off later by heading to Party, selecting the Nahobino, selecting Stats, then scrolling all the way down until you see the Miracle and disabling it.

Moon phases shift as you walk through the map. As soon as you see the Full Moon coming up, use the Return Pillar and save your game to start your risky fusions.

How to Fuse Amabie and Kinmamon in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

The two main Accident-exclusive demons are Amabie and Kinmamon. While both have quests in the game, completing these quests is not required to unlock their fusions. They both have the same chance of appearing when having a Fusion Accident. However, you can still get other random Demons of any type based on your intended result’s level range.

Screenshot by the Escapist

Amabie appears at Level 36 and Kinmamon appears at Level 67. As Fusion Accidents can yield any random Demon at all levels, two Demons at any level range can technically result in any of these two. However, using Demons around the 30 to 40 level range is recommended when going for Amabie, while using Level 60 to 70 Demons is best for Kinmamon.

This is not mandatory, though, as I first got Amabie from two 50s-level range Demons, for example. It’s all still up to luck at the end of the day. You can fuse your whole stock and see if you get lucky. If you don’t, load your save file and try again.

How to Fuse Onyankopon in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

While an Enigma-type Demon, Onyankopon is only unlocked by completing the “Reclaim the Golden Stool” or “Liberate the Golden Stool” quests. Siding with either Onyankopon or Anansi will unlock both of them for fusion, and you also recruit the one you sided with to your side. He’ll then be available for a Special Fusion at Level 50 composed of Horus, Thunderbird and Loa.

Screenshot by the Escapist

The whole process for Enigma Demons in Shin Megami Tensei V is unexpectedly convoluted, but it adds a special flavor to the Accidents mechanic. These Demons might not be the best additions in the re-release, but are undeniably some of the most interesting.

SMT V Vengeance is available now.

