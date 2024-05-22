Guardians have been begging for a jet black shader for years, and now it’s finally here. Here’s how to get the Superblack Shader in Destiny 2.

How to Unlock the Superblack Shader in Destiny 2

Everything’s better in black, and that includes your cosmetics. And while Trials have given us a pure, crystalline white, that ebony drip has eluded us for years. Until now. The Superblack Shader will make you indistinguishable from the darkest void. But getting it is no easy task.

To get the Superblack Shader in Destiny 2, you’ll need a key from Lord Shaxx and Arcite 99-40, who, for the purpose of this guide, can be found in the Hall of Heroes, which is accessed from the Director. The Hall of Heroes will likely only be available for a limited time, and may vanish after June 4, when the Final Shape drops.

How to Get Lord Shaxx’s Alpha Key in Destiny 2

Getting Lord Shaxx’s key is straightforward. You just have to hit rank 17 with him by completing Onslaught activities and bounties. The fastest way to do this is to grab a bounty and then throw yourself into 50 waves of Onslaught. 50 waves can take quite some time, depending on your team. But expect to dedicate between 30 minutes to an hour for each run.

You can also grab a bounty (not a Brave weapon quest) from Arcite 99-40 to farm Shaxx reputation. These bounties will give you between 100-200 reputation per competition, but they’re not always Onslaught related. They may involve killing Guardians in the Crucible, completing Gambit games, or some other task. Either way, worth grabbing to help you get to level 17.

How to Get Arcite 99-40’s Omega Key in Destiny 2

Next, we have Arcite 99-40, the horned robot that hands out the Brave weapon quests in the Hall of Champions. Arcite requires just as much grinding, but it’s far more rewarding. To get Arcite’s Omega key, you’ll need to complete every single Brave weapon quest he has to offer.

There are 12 Brave weapon quests in total, with new quests being released each week. These quests require you to essentially kill a large amount of enemies with the Brave weapon type. The quest for Midnight Coup, for example, requires you to rapidly defeat combatants with hand cannons anywhere in the system or you can opt to defeat combatants in raids and dungeons with hand cannons.

Simple enough, right? But getting enough kills is pretty time consuming! Killing six enemies in a row only granted me 1% competition for this quest. That being said, it’s best to tackle Arcite’s quests first because completing one quest will grant you 400 Shaxx reputation. So, by the time you’re done, you’ll already be well on your way to getting Rank 17 with Lord Shaxx.

