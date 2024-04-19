How to Farm Adhesive in Fallout 4

In the wasteland, Adhesive isn’t just a jar of glue. It’s a component necessary for crafting nearly every weapon, armor, and robot. To that end, here’s how to farm unlimited Adhesive in Fallout 4.

How to Farm Adhesive Fast in Fallout 4

The best cheat-free method to farm Adhesive in Fallout 4 requires three ingredients, some water, and enough patience to build a garden with all the materials required to craft the component.

The trick to making Adhesive in Fallout 4 is to start with Vegetable Starch, which requires four ingredients: 3 Corn, 3 Mutfruit, 3 Tato, and 1 Purified Water. Putting these together will yield 5 Vegetable Starch. You can then scrap Vegetable Starch to get 5 Adhesive.

How to Create a Vegetable Starch Farm

In order to make sure you’re getting a lot of Adhesive, you’ll want to create a Vegetable Starch farm. The best settlements to do that at are Graygarden and Abernathy Farm. There, you’ll plant Tato, Corn, and Mutfruit seeds.

You can find Tato, Corn, and Mutfruit seeds by going to Graygarden itself. You’ll unlock that location after joining the Minutemen and completing the “Troubled Water” side quest, or by talking to Supervisor White outside of the Weston Water Treatment Plant. Once that’s done, Graygarden can become a permanent settlement. Inside the greenhouse there, you’ll be able to find all three plants and use it as a Vegetable Starch farm.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Alternatively, you can grab the Abernathy Farm settlement by completing the quest “Returning the Favor” and convincing the Abernathy’s living on the farm to join the Minutemen or by driving the Abernathy’s off their land.

The next thing you’ll need is Purified Water, which is relatively easy to get. If you’re aiming to farm Vegetable Starch, your best bet is to build an Industrial Water Purifier at one of your settlements. Otherwise, you can craft it from Dirty Water using a Cooking Station, or buy it from a lot of the vendors around the Commonwealth in Fallout 4.

Once you have Tato, Corn, and Mutfruit at your settlement of choice, you’ll be able to farm the plants and combine them with Purified Water to make Vegetable Starch at a Cooking Station. You can also rest for 24 hours to cause the plants to regrow, which makes it easy to get a lot of Adhesive fast.

With all of that in your inventory, you’ll be able to scrap the Vegetable Starch to easily farm Adhesive in Fallout 4.

This article was updated on 4/19/24 by Daphne Fama to flesh out how to farm Adhesive in Fallout 4 and to bring the article up to current Escapist standards.

