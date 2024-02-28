How to Get & Use Fallen Angel Wing in Persona 3 Reload

There are plenty of mysterious items to be found over the course of your journey in Persona 3 Reload, and it’s not always obvious how to use them. That’s where we come in. Here’s how to get and use the Fallen Angel Wing item in Persona 3 Reload.

Recommended Videos

Persona 3 Reload Fallen Angel Wing Location

The Fallen Angel Wing is a unique heart item in Persona 3 Reload that can only be obtained by fusing Lucifer and leveling it up. This means that you need to get pretty far into the main story, as Lucifer starts at level 89, and can only be fused once you’ve completed request 81 for Elizabeth.

Here are the requirements you need to meet in order to fuse Lucifer:

Complete request 81 for Elizabeth

Reach level 89 with the main character

Fuse Lucifer with the following Personas: Samael, Abaddon, Beelzebub, Satan, Helel

Request 81 is actually pretty straightforward, and only requires you to invite Elizabeth to your room for the final hangout session. All of the hangouts with Elizabeth will unlock as you complete more of her requests, and we’ve got a complete guide here if you need help knocking them out.

After completing this request, you can then head to the Velvet Room to fuse Lucifer. This is one of the most expensive recipes in Persona 3 Reload, as you do actually need to max out a few other Social Links in order to get the prerequisite Personas, but it’s worth the effort.

After fusing Lucifer, you’ll notice that it has a heart icon next to its stats. Level him up a few times in combat, or through the fusion process if your Judgment Social Link rank is high enough, and you’ll be rewarded with the Fallen Angel Wing.

How to Use Fallen Angel Wing

Now that you have the Fallen Angel Wing, you can then craft the ultimate weapon for the protagonist, Lucifer’s Blade. Head over to the antique store and make sure you have the following materials with you:

Fallen Angel Wing

Ruby x10

Gold Quartz x10

Lucifer’s Blade comes with 425 attack, 95 accuracy, as well as +7 to all stats and the Magic Ability skill. It’s easily the best weapon for the protagonist, and it’ll come in very handy for the secret boss fight as well.

That’s all you need to know about getting and using the Fallen Angel Wing in Persona 3 Reload.