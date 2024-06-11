How to Get & Use Luminescent Seed in Destiny 2

With the release of The Final Shape expansion in Destiny 2, there are plenty of new activities and world events to get into. If you’re wondering how to make use of Luminescent Seeds in Destiny 2, here’s what you need to know.

How to Get Luminescent Seeds in Destiny 2

First off, let’s talk about how to actually get these Luminescent Seeds in Destiny 2. They’re a possible reward drop from Overthrow, which is a new patrol event all players can take part in.

You can head to any of the new zones in the game — the Impasse, Blooming, and Landing — to check out the unique Overthrow events. These usually require you to solve simple light puzzles, kill enemies, cleanse areas, and finally, defeat a unique boss. It’s worth noting that there are a total of nine unique bosses in Overthrow, and defeating all of them at least once is a key step in unlocking the Exotic Khvostov Auto Rifle.

Whenever you clear an Overthrow event, you have a chance of obtaining a Luminescent Seed as a reward.

How to Use Luminescent Seeds

Alright, now that you’ve accrued a few Luminescent Seeds in Destiny 2, it’s time to put them to good use. While you’re exploring the Pale Heart, keep an eye out for the black hands sprouting out of the ground.

If you have a Luminescent Seed on you, approach the hand and interact with it to plant the Seed, and a Traveler’s Flower will bloom.

Interact with the Flower to activate a Pale Blessing mod. These mods are essentially buffs that will last for 25 hours, and you can get a variety of different effects, like increased grenade regeneration rate, and so on and so forth. Upon interacting with a Flower, bring up your Director and click on the Traveler’s Blessings icon in the top left corner. This is where you can take a look at all of the mods, and activate them here when you plant a Seed.

And that’s how you can get and use Luminescent Seeds in Destiny 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

