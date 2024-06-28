Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Hide Players Near Quest NPCs in FFXIV Dawntrail

Better late than never
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|
Published: Jun 28, 2024 05:12 pm

One of the best functions in the FFXIV Dawntrail expansion is being able to hide those waves of players gathering around the newest main quest whenever a patch drops. Here’s how you can hide players near quest NPCs in FFXIV.

Recommended Videos

How to Hide Other Players Next to Quest NPCs in FFXIV Dawntrail

You can hide other players from sight in FFXIV by heading to System > Character Configuration > General > then scrolling down to Quest Progression Settings. Mark the “Hide nearby players when close to quests NPCs” option and you’ll never have to worry about trying to find the quest-giving NPC ever again! You can also mark the “Hide nearby players when interacting with quest NPCs” so no one suddenly appears around you while you’re still speaking with the NPC, ruining the cinematic moment.

Image of the character configuration settings in FFXIV, with the Hide nearby players when close to quest NPCs button marked
Screenshot by The Escapist

There’s also the option to hide your party members, which can be helpful when doing your quests alongside your friends or FC. But so long as they don’t try to stand at the exact same spot as the NPC, you won’t need to worry about that. Finally, you can start Dawntrail’s MSQ without fighting through the mobs.

  • Image of the player character standing close to the NPC with the hide player setting enabled, causing the area around the NPC to be empty
    Far from the NPC |Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Image of the player character standing far away from the NPC, and mobs of other players surrounding them, making them impossible to see
    Closer to the NPC | Screenshot by The Escapist

With the option enabled, you’ll still be able to see a tremendous number of players circling around an important Quest NPC. But as you get closer to them, the crowd starts disappearing and the NPC will be easy to spot. Some nearby players will still be visible, but they won’t be close enough to stop you from clicking the right NPC.

Related: What the FFXIV Daily & Weekly Reset Times Are

If you don’t have this option enabled, your only other option to interact with the quest NPCs is by holding the Target Filters key (“X” by default on keyboards) to hide other players’ names, finally letting you continue your quest. It took quite a while for this quality of life measure to be added, but finally being able to hide players is one of the best additions made to FFXIV so far.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy XIV
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.